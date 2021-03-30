Popular Newsletter Morning Brew Replaces Gold with Bitcoin in Its Markets Section

Tue, 03/30/2021 - 14:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Business Insider's Morning Brew has replaced gold with Bitcoin but claims that it's not an endorsement
Popular Newsletter Morning Brew Replaces Gold with Bitcoin in Its Markets Section
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Morning Brew, a popular business newsletter with over two million daily readers, has replaced gold with Bitcoin in its Markets section.

Its most recent issue already features the flagship cryptocurrency alongside the Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500, the 10-year Treasury yield and JPMorgan Chase.

MorningBrew
Image by @MorningBrew

The addition is not an endorsement of Bitcoin, according to the company's statement. It is merely meant to make the section more relevant in light of the cryptocurrency's rapid appreciation over the past few months:

By the way, this is not an endorsement of bitcoin—it's simply a recognition that finance, just like anything else, is changing, and our newsletter should reflect that.

Started by two college students, Alex Lieberman and Austin Rief, in 2015, Morning Brew quickly became a profitable media business. Its revenue grew to $13 million in 2020.

Last October, Morning Brew was acquired by Henry Blodget's Business Insider for $75 million.

Burrito Giant Chipotle Teams Up with Former Ripple CTO to Give Away Free Bitcoin

Bitcoin joins the big leagues

Because of its new bull run, Bitcoin is gradually becoming part and parcel of global finance even though its market cap remains relatively tiny.

Google Finance added a new field dedicated to cryptocurrencies last month.

A Bitcoin ticker powered by cryptocurrency firm CoinMetrics has been displayed by leading business channel CNBC since November.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

