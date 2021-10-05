Popcorn Network (POP) Partners with Patch to Build Carbon-Neutral DeFi Product

A new-gen blockchain product is going to neutralize its carbon emissions

The two teams will collaborate to release a carbon-neutral decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem to allow crypto enthusiasts to earn while supporting charity initiatives.

Popcorn Network (POP) partners with Patch to reduce carbon footprint

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Popcorn Network (https://popcorn.network/), an eco-friendly DAO-governed DeFi ecosystem, has entered a long-term strategic collaboration with Patch, an Ethereum-based carbon removal marketplace.

Within this partnership, Patch will track the carbon emission of every smart contract involved in Popcorn Network's (POP) design. Then, Patch will distribute automated contributions from Popcorn Network to cutting-edge carbon offset and removal projects.

With a network of Smart Contract Emissions APIs, Popcorn Network will distribute 50% of fees raised by users to a DAO-curated list of climate charities.

Michael Kisselgof, Popcorn Network co-founder, stresses that this is a pioneering attempt to introduce an eco-friendly ethos to the red-hot DeFi segment:

Popcorn ensures eco-friendly performance by offsetting its carbon footprint thanks to Patch, regardless of how many users and TVL we expect to accumulate. This is a new paradigm for banking, allowing us to scale impact while generating competitive returns for our users. We’re proud to be DeFi's first yield optimizer to go green.

Building sustainable autonomous DeFi product

Brennan Spellacy, co-founder and CEO of Patch, also stresses the positive social impact of this collaboration:

DeFi has the potential to deliver significant social impact, while still generating returns for users. Popcorn is working to make this potential a reality by offsetting their emissions mapped to running on Ethereum and allocating a meaningful portion of yield to high-impact carbon removal and offset projects.

At its core, Popcorn Network (POP) offers its users a high-yield account program.

Besides climate charities, fees raised are distributed between all holders of its native token, POP.