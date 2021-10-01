Raiinmaker Partners with Cosmic Wire, Releases NFTs to Support Climate Charities

News
Fri, 10/01/2021 - 15:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Six exclusive NFTs are inspired by an iconic Banksy mural, Spy Booth
Raiinmaker Partners with Cosmic Wire, Releases NFTs to Support Climate Charities
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Blockchain fan engagement platform Raiinmaker has entered into a partnership with well-known multimedia creators Cosmic Wire to make a foray into the red-hot NFT segment.

Banksy's Spy Booth will be released as NFTs

According to the press release shared with U.Today, the Raiinmaker platform announces a collaboration with Cosmic Wire, a go-to platform for multimedia content creation.

Raiinmaker releases charity NFTs
Image by Raiinmaker

Within this collaboration, the two firms will release six exclusive non-fungible tokens. The tokens will commemorate Spy Booth, a well-known mural by prominent street artist Banksy.

This mural depicts 50s-era spies; for the first time, it was displayed in 2014 near Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), a British secret security service.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Two hours later it was destroyed, but the fragments of the mural were recovered and are now under survelliance.

Cosmic Wire CEO Jerad Finck stresses that this release will be crucial for the digital art segment as it recovers iconic artwork and allows it to be remembered for much longer:

We at Cosmic are truly excited to reintroduce the world to this amazing piece and preserve it indefinitely for future generations to enjoy. These remnants are all that remain of the work, and now they will be time-capsuled forever in the blockchain.

Blockchain to support three climate change charities

One hundred percent of the royalty streams from this NFT sale will be distributed between three charities that are attempting to combat climate change.

Besides royalties, Laudato Tree, the Coalition for Rainforest Nations (CfRN) and American Forests will also recive $100,000 in total from Raiinmaker and Cosmic Wire.

Raiinmaker founder J.D. Seraphine emphasizes the importance of this charity action:

Right now it's critical that we all step up and do our part to help turn the tide at this important moment with climate change. We're honored to support all the important work of the CfRN, Laudato Tree, and American Forests.

As covered by U.Today previously, more and more NFT heavyweights are releasing Banksy-inspired NFTs for charity.

Related
NFT Team Valuart Launches Auction for Banksy-Inspired 'Spike': Details

In Q2, 2021, similar initiatives were announced by Valuart.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image IMF Warns of Risks Associated with "Cryptoization"
10/01/2021 - 16:00
IMF Warns of Risks Associated with "Cryptoization"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Thousands of Coinbase Accounts Got Hacked Due to a Vulnerability
10/01/2021 - 15:33
Thousands of Coinbase Accounts Got Hacked Due to a Vulnerability
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Its Most Bearish Month Yet with an Upsurge Unseen Since April
10/01/2021 - 15:27
Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Its Most Bearish Month Yet with an Upsurge Unseen Since April
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov