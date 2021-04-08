Ripple Joins Crypto Climate Accord to Decarbonize Blockchains

Ripple has joined the cryptocurrency version of the Paris Climate Accord to reach carbon neutrality

Distributed ledger technology provider Ripple has joined the Crypto Climate Accord, an initiative whose aim is to decarbonize the cryptocurrency industry.



The list of members also includes cryptocurrency investing firm CoinShares and Ethereum development studio ConsenSys.

These companies will work to make sure that all blockchains will be powered exclusively by green energy by 2025. The initiative also aims to get CO2 emissions to zero by 2040.

In his Twitter statement, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse claims that making crypto renewable is an audacious but doable goal.

Making crypto run on 100% renewables is a big hairy audacious goal, but it can be done.

Ripple has been showing off its greenness for years to make up for the fact that XRP is a pre-mined cryptocurrency. Last September, it teamed up with non-profit Energy Web.