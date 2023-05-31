Polygon Secures Partnership With One of World's Largest Telecommunications Companies

In a significant stride for the integration of blockchain technology into traditional industries, Polygon, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 scaling platform, has announced a partnership with Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's largest and most successful telecommunications companies. Deutsche Telekom, through its subsidiary Deutsche Telekom MMS, is extending support for the Polygon infrastructure by becoming one of only 100 validators on the Polygon proof-of-stake (PoS) network.

This collaboration signifies Deutsche Telekom's expansive activities in the field of blockchain technology, further validating the network's ecosystem. As a validator, Deutsche Telekom MMS will provide staking and validation services for both the Polygon PoS network and Polygon's Supernets solutions, contributing to their security, governance and decentralization.

We’re proud to announce that @deutschetelekom, one of the world’s largest & most successful telecommunications companies, is extending support for Polygon infrastructure by becoming one of only 100 validators on the Polygon PoS network. 💯 pic.twitter.com/CBPhjvgqx6 — Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) May 31, 2023

The partnership underscores Deutsche Telekom's commitment to unlocking the potential of blockchain technology and facilitating applications suitable for mass deployment.

The key role validators play in operating and securing blockchains cannot be understated. By running a full node, producing blocks, validating, participating in consensus and committing checkpoints on the Ethereum mainnet, validators like Deutsche Telekom MMS ensure the security, governance and decentralization of the network.

Presently, Polygon's PoS chain hosts tens of thousands of decentralized applications, processes more than three million daily transactions and holds $1.2 billion in total value locked. In addition, Polygon's Supernets solution allows builders to create high-performing, customizable app chains quickly, focusing on their business model and user strategies.

The partnership with Deutsche Telekom is a significant vote of confidence in Polygon's offerings, its secure and efficient platform, and the broad potential of blockchain technology. This partnership could pave the way for further integrations between traditional industries and blockchain technology, potentially driving the next wave of innovation in the telecommunications sector and beyond.