Polygon Secures Partnership With One of World's Largest Telecommunications Companies

Wed, 05/31/2023 - 12:42
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Polygon securing fundamental partnerships with leading corporations in communications
Polygon Secures Partnership With One of World's Largest Telecommunications Companies
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a significant stride for the integration of blockchain technology into traditional industries, Polygon, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 scaling platform, has announced a partnership with Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's largest and most successful telecommunications companies. Deutsche Telekom, through its subsidiary Deutsche Telekom MMS, is extending support for the Polygon infrastructure by becoming one of only 100 validators on the Polygon proof-of-stake (PoS) network.

This collaboration signifies Deutsche Telekom's expansive activities in the field of blockchain technology, further validating the network's ecosystem. As a validator, Deutsche Telekom MMS will provide staking and validation services for both the Polygon PoS network and Polygon's Supernets solutions, contributing to their security, governance and decentralization.

The partnership underscores Deutsche Telekom's commitment to unlocking the potential of blockchain technology and facilitating applications suitable for mass deployment.

The key role validators play in operating and securing blockchains cannot be understated. By running a full node, producing blocks, validating, participating in consensus and committing checkpoints on the Ethereum mainnet, validators like Deutsche Telekom MMS ensure the security, governance and decentralization of the network.

Related
PEPE Is 'Dead Officially,' Dogecoin Community Claims

Presently, Polygon's PoS chain hosts tens of thousands of decentralized applications, processes more than three million daily transactions and holds $1.2 billion in total value locked. In addition, Polygon's Supernets solution allows builders to create high-performing, customizable app chains quickly, focusing on their business model and user strategies.

The partnership with Deutsche Telekom is a significant vote of confidence in Polygon's offerings, its secure and efficient platform, and the broad potential of blockchain technology. This partnership could pave the way for further integrations between traditional industries and blockchain technology, potentially driving the next wave of innovation in the telecommunications sector and beyond.

#Polygon
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Zero SHIB Burned Since Destruction of 3 Billion Shiba Inu Yesterday - What's Going On?
05/31/2023 - 12:15
Zero SHIB Burned Since Destruction of 3 Billion Shiba Inu Yesterday - What's Going On?
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Lawsuit to Settle in June? Fresh Speculation Arises Following These Events
05/31/2023 - 11:55
Ripple Lawsuit to Settle in June? Fresh Speculation Arises Following These Events
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Growth Markers Plunge to Zero, Should Community Be Worried?
05/31/2023 - 11:34
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Growth Markers Plunge to Zero, Should Community Be Worried?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin