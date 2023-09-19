Polkadot Welcomes Circle's USDC

Tue, 09/19/2023 - 15:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Polkadot, blockchain network known for its interoperability capabilities, has announced integration of USD Coin (USDC), stablecoin managed by Circle
Polkadot Welcomes Circle's USDC
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Polkadot, a network that facilitates interoperability among multiple blockchains, announced the integration of USD Coin (USDC) into its Asset Hub. According to a Tuesday announcement, the addition of USDC, which is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, aims to bolster liquidity and provide easier institutional access to Polkadot's ecosystem. 

Boosting Polkadot's ecosystem with USDC 

USDC is now natively issued on Polkadot's Asset Hub, allowing all parachains — individual blockchains that operate in parallel within the Polkadot network — to utilize the stablecoin. Centrifuge, one of Polkadot's parachains, has already adopted USDC as the native currency for its liquidity pools.

Related
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Scores Victory, Cøbra Appeal Denied

Lucas Vo, the cofounder of Centrifuge, voiced his excitement about the native integration of USDC on Polkadot in his comment. He noted that it was an important development for the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and an even more significant advancement for the Real World Assets ecosystem that Centrifuge is working on.

USDC's multichain presence

USD Coin, managed by Circle, is the sixth-largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $26 billion. USDC is already part of other blockchain ecosystems, such as Ethereum and Solana, and the addition to Polkadot marks yet another expansion for the coin. 

This diversification not only strengthens USDC's position but also presents more opportunities for interoperability among various blockchains.

#Polkadot (DOT) News #Circle News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Partner Welly's Boasts Major Upgrade, BTC and ETH Whales Playing Waiting Game, Shibarium Set to Hit Big Utility Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/19/2023 - 15:49
SHIB Partner Welly's Boasts Major Upgrade, BTC and ETH Whales Playing Waiting Game, Shibarium Set to Hit Big Utility Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ripple Unveils Big Vision for eCommerce: Details
09/19/2023 - 15:30
Ripple Unveils Big Vision for eCommerce: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin's Epic Price Surge Continues as $29,200 per BTC Becomes New Target
09/19/2023 - 14:50
Bitcoin's Epic Price Surge Continues as $29,200 per BTC Becomes New Target
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev