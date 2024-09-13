    Peter Schiff Frightens Bitcoin Investors and Americans With Friday the 13th

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Gold hits new record on Friday the 13th - Peter Schiff says Bitcoin investors are out of luck
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 15:30
    Peter Schiff Frightens Bitcoin Investors and Americans With Friday the 13th
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On this Friday the 13th, Peter Schiff declared it is a "lucky" day for gold investors as the precious metal trades at a new all-time high of $2,600. Bitcoin (BTC) investors, though, in Schiff's view, are "out of luck," as are all Americans in general, says the banker and financial expert. 

    Advertisement

    In his view, record-high gold prices are not just a reflection of market trends. They signal something more concerning, like higher inflation, unemployment, rising long-term interest rates and maybe even a recession on the horizon.

    Related
    Crucial Bitcoin vs. Banks Warning for Australia From Chief Crypto Analyst
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 14:12
    Crucial Bitcoin vs. Banks Warning for Australia From Chief Crypto Analyst
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Satoshi Has More Bitcoin Than I Have DOGE': Dogecoin Creator Reveals
    MicroStrategy Buys Additional 18,300 Bitcoin (BTC)
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    SEC Issues Crypto Investor Alert as It Makes Major U-Turn

    While many are looking forward to the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next week, which some think will give gold's ongoing rally a boost, history shows that gold often does well in periods of monetary change. 

    Advertisement

    For example, in September 2007, the Fed cut rates for the first time in four years after holding them steady at 5.25%. This led to a 45% surge in gold prices over the subsequent six months.

    Bitcoin and gold as of 2024

    Now, with the Federal Reserve expected to lower rates once again, maybe not immediately though, it is the anticipation of such shifts that tends to drive gold prices upward. One can draw comparisons with July 2019, when the Fed cut rates for the first time in 11 years - gold's value surged by 26.35% over the next year.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin, while seen by some as gold 2.0, has yet to emerge as such a safe haven in the eyes of the majority of market participants; while it is still seen as the digital gold due to its deflationary nature and scarcity, cryptocurrency as a whole is seen as beta to tech stocks and the riskiest assets.

    Related
    'Satoshi Has More Bitcoin Than I Have DOGE': Dogecoin Creator Reveals
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 12:54
    'Satoshi Has More Bitcoin Than I Have DOGE': Dogecoin Creator Reveals
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    That is why the performance of the NASDAQ may be more important to BTC than the precious metal right now, and why neither tech stocks nor digital assets are guaranteed against a free fall in a recession.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 15:21
    Bloomberg's Chief Expert Makes Bearish Bitcoin Forecast as BTC Fails to Surpass $58,000
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 13, 2024 - 15:12
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for September 13
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Frightens Bitcoin Investors and Americans With Friday the 13th
    Bloomberg's Chief Expert Makes Bearish Bitcoin Forecast as BTC Fails to Surpass $58,000
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for September 13
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD