'Satoshi Has More Bitcoin Than I Have DOGE': Dogecoin Creator Reveals

In response to an infographic showing the largest holders of Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, aka Shibetoshi Nakamoto, compared his DOGE holdings to how much Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, reportedly owns in BTC.

If you believe the statistics, Satoshi currently owns about 1.1 million BTC, which is equivalent to $66 billion. According to Markus, that is more than he owns in DOGE, and if that is indeed the case, it means that the Dogecoin creator owns less than $117,040 in the popular meme coin.

Back in 2015, when Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus were riding the unexpected wave of Dogecoin's growing popularity, few could have predicted the financial choices that would haunt one of the cofounders.

i have less doge than satoshi has bitcoin lol — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 12, 2024

Markus, looking back on the decision, has admitted that selling his DOGE holdings was not just his biggest regret but also, in his own words, "the stupidest thing" he ever did.

Feeling uncomfortable with the changing Dogecoin community and dealing with personal financial issues, he decided to step away and received only $10,000 for what would later be worth millions.

No Honda Civic was bought, actually

The amount was enough to buy a Honda Civic, but it was actually earmarked for other, more urgent expenses, like paying rent. He made the decision to sell because he had been laid off and needed the cash to stay afloat. Luckily, he got the job he was after, which helped a bit, but he still feels regret, it seems.

Markus has distanced himself from the Dogecoin project, but he still has a significant presence in the cryptocurrency world. He still has over two million followers on X (formerly Twitter), so his opinion still counts in the market, even if, as he says he is not involved in any cryptocurrency projects.