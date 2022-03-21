Pax.world Platform Changes Narrative in Metaverse Experience: Details

Revolution in remote jobs might be right around the corner with Metaverse release of Pax.world

Pax.world, one of the first-ever Metaverse projects of the global crypto ecosystem, invites entrepreneurs to implement new-gen tech to advance business process management.

Pax.world is ready to change the game in job management

Metaverse veteran pax.world is designed to address one of the most dangerous bottlenecks of modern economies, i.e., the balance between at-home (fully remote) work and traditional work.

In pax.world’s ecosystem, virtual offices closely mirror the “real-world” job experience: employees can organize meetings and conferences in virtual rooms and halls. These rooms are equipped with 3D presentation toolkits.

Users can join meetings in Metaverses through face-scan technologies: there is no need to register an account and pass KYC/AML checks. As such, only verified personalities can participate in business processes; malefactors will be unable to corrupt ID management tools.

The ecosystem of pax.world has its own payments system based on blockchain: it eliminates the need for classic fiat money, credit cards, SEPA or ACH accounts for businesses.

Unlike many of its competitors, pax.world does not require its clients to purchase plots of land: meeting spaces and conference rooms are “communal zones.”

Introducing Charlotte AI, a virtual assistant for Web3 era

Also, pax.world created its own digital assistant, Charlotte. It can perform concierge duties in any language with no action required from the area owner or user. As such, business owners can save on hygiene and cleaning as well as on business center management.

Pax.world moves all business and legal requirements to blockchain: rules and terms are controlled by smart contracts. The entire system becomes attack resistant and protected from malicious interference, corruption and censorship.

With pax.world’s instruments, the introduction of Metaverse techniques into business development becomes smooth and secure for all parties involved in the process.