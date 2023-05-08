Panic Over Massive Bitcoin Outflows Unfounded. Here's Why

Mon, 05/08/2023 - 06:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The majority of the bitcoin transfers were simply internal transactions to new change addresses within Binance, with actual outflows amounting to a significantly smaller figure
Panic Over Massive Bitcoin Outflows Unfounded. Here's Why
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency community was abuzz with speculation and concern over massive outflows from Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, on May 8.

However, it seems the initial apprehension was unwarranted, as the majority of the bitcoin transfers were not outflows but rather internal transfers to newly created change addresses belonging to Binance.

According to Julio Moreno, head of research at CryptoQuant, the effective outflows amounted to a much smaller figure, most likely around 10,100 bitcoin.

Related
Dogecoin Hype's Bitter Aftertaste: That Headline Didn't Age Gracefully

Moreno's tweet, which garnered significant attention, revealed two large transactions of 117,000 and 40,000 bitcoin, initially causing alarm within the crypto community.

However, he later clarified that these were internal Binance transfers to change addresses, rather than withdrawals by users. This means that the actual outflows from the exchange were far less than what was initially believed.

Binance resumes withdrawals 

Meanwhile, Binance confirmed in a series of tweets that bitcoin withdrawals had resumed on their platform after a temporary suspension. The exchange stated that it was processing pending transactions by replacing them with higher transaction fees to ensure faster completion.

Additionally, Binance revealed plans to adjust fees to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future and expressed a commitment to monitoring on-chain activity and making necessary adjustments as required.

To further address concerns and improve withdrawal efficiency, Binance announced that its team is working on enabling Bitcoin Lightning Network withdrawals. This development will help in alleviating withdrawal congestion during high-demand periods, as the Lightning Network allows for faster and cheaper off-chain transactions. 

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Hype's Bitter Aftertaste: That Headline Didn't Age Gracefully
05/07/2023 - 19:10
Dogecoin Hype's Bitter Aftertaste: That Headline Didn't Age Gracefully
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for May 7
05/07/2023 - 18:00
SHIB Price Analysis for May 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image LimeWire Considers XRP Integration for Token Sale
05/07/2023 - 15:34
LimeWire Considers XRP Integration for Token Sale
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Panic Over Massive Bitcoin Outflows Unfounded. Here's Why
Panic Over Massive Bitcoin Outflows Unfounded. Here's Why
Dogecoin Hype's Bitter Aftertaste: That Headline Didn't Age Gracefully
Dogecoin Hype's Bitter Aftertaste: That Headline Didn't Age Gracefully
SHIB Price Analysis for May 7
SHIB Price Analysis for May 7
LimeWire Considers XRP Integration for Token Sale
LimeWire Considers XRP Integration for Token Sale
Lido DAO (LDO) Breaks Record With Largest Transaction in Years Worth $135 Million
Lido DAO (LDO) Breaks Record With Largest Transaction in Years Worth $135 Million
Trillions of Shiba Inu Purchased Can't Stop SHIB Price Crash
Trillions of Shiba Inu Purchased Can't Stop SHIB Price Crash
Pepe (PEPE) Regains $1 Billion Market Cap After Price Dump
Pepe (PEPE) Regains $1 Billion Market Cap After Price Dump
Bitcoin: Here's What Might Push BTC Price Higher, Analyst Says
Bitcoin: Here's What Might Push BTC Price Higher, Analyst Says
XRP Centralization Controversy Explodes: Here's Latest
XRP Centralization Controversy Explodes: Here's Latest
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for May 7
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for May 7
Show all