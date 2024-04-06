Advertisement
AD

    Dogwifhat (WIF) Chasing After DOGE and SHIB: New Top Dog Meme Coin to Come?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Solana-based token, despite being 4 months old, entering elite meme coin scene
    Sat, 6/04/2024 - 7:04
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Chasing After DOGE and SHIB: New Top Dog Meme Coin to Come?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    What happened

    The meme coin category has experienced a significant 20% gain in late March. The surge began on early Thursday with meme tokens showing increased momentum, fueled by speculation surrounding the potential integration of Dogecoin (DOGE) into a forthcoming payments service of a social application known as X.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Dogwifhat (WIF) (a meme token) managed to flip Pepecoin (PEPE) in market capitalization rankings, becoming the third-largest meme token in this category. WIF's price also rose above the $4 mark March 28, showing the biggest price increase since its launch.

    However, just a week later, WIF has lost most of its gains. What do we make of all this?

    WIF origins

    The "Dogwifhat" meme originates from a photograph of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a beanie. In late December 2019, edited versions of this image, featuring logos and images on the beanie, became popular on Twitter, specifically in the eSports community.

    WIF entered the open market in December 2023 at approximately $0.001555. By the end of that month, it had surged to $0.30 before declining to $0.08 in January. This rapid fluctuation in price highlights the speculative nature of meme coins like WIF.

    Related
    Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI Outperformed Market in 24 Hours

    The founders of the Dogwifhat project are anonymous, but they drew inspiration from Dogecoin (DOGE), the well-known meme coin. Unlike DOGE, which has practical use cases, the value of Dogwifhat is driven solely by speculation.

    WIF price potential

    Meme coins famously attract massive and younger retail investors with their relative cheapness, large price movements and their strong bond with current internet culture.

    The price of Dogwifhat (WIF) reached its latest all-time high of $4.64 on March 30, soaring more than 250,000% since its launch.

    Related
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Meme Coins Amid Dogwifhat (WIF) Success

    However, in the past week, the price has dropped by more than 10%, and it is currently trading at $3.8. Despite this recent drop, WIF still holds the third place in terms of market capitalization ($3.25 billion), although it has decreased by 28% this week.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The overall meme coin market sentiment seems resilient (although, some might argue that the meme coins rise is a sign of a potential crypto market crash). In the past month, meme coins' total market cap has reached over $55 billion.

    The approval of U.S. ETFs investing directly in Bitcoin in January sparked an $800 billion rally in crypto in just the past month. It is widely believed in the market that a meme coin frenzy follows a Bitcoin rally.

    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Meme coins like Dogwifhat's WIF, Pepe and Bonk have skyrocketed since late February, pushing the value of their total circulating supply into the billions of dollars.

    High volatility is one of the reasons why meme coins are so popular among retail investors. In this regard, WIF is likely to continue to deliver large price movements.

    #Dogwifhat WIF
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image ‘$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Names Key BTC Indicator to Watch
    2024/04/06 08:44
    ‘$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Names Key BTC Indicator to Watch
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Massive 20% Drop: What's Next? Solana (SOL) Dream of $200 Denied, Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Losing Lifeline Support
    2024/04/06 09:27
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Massive 20% Drop: What's Next? Solana (SOL) Dream of $200 Denied, Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Losing Lifeline Support
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image SEC Scores Major Victory Against Terra and Do Kwon
    2024/04/06 09:27
    SEC Scores Major Victory Against Terra and Do Kwon
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    SimpleSwap Updated Its Loyalty Program With BTC Cashback
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ‘$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Names Key BTC Indicator to Watch
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Chasing After DOGE and SHIB: New Top Dog Meme Coin to Come?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Massive 20% Drop: What's Next? Solana (SOL) Dream of $200 Denied, Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Losing Lifeline Support
    Show all