Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI Outperformed Market in 24 Hours

Amid the pale performance of major "serious" segments, large-cap meme coins are surging again. One mid-sized meme crypto on the Base blockchain quadrupled in the last seven days.

Top meme coins amid best performers: WIF, PEPE, FLOKI back to surging

Amid the 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, two meme coins managed to jump into the 10 best performers ranking.

While the new ETFs triggered this crypto rally, memecoins like 'dogwifhat' are stealing the spotlight from Bitcoin https://t.co/A0ak1fTDWU — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) March 29, 2024

Last week, Bloomberg indicated a "comeback" of absurd cryptocurrency assets, commenting on the next phase of meme coin mania.

The most trending Solana (SOL) meme coin Dogwifhat (WIF) added over 7%, while Pepe's (PEPE) price increased by 6.5% in the last 24 hours. Floki (FLOKI) also demonstrates strong performance in the short term.

Mid-cap meme coins registered even more impressive gains. The segment of meme cryptos on Base, an Ethereum L2 platform, witnessed a 35.6% capitalization increase.

Its flagship coin DEGEN spiked by 60% in 24 hours, pushing the weekly increase over 400%. Less than three months after launch, the token accomplished a $650 million market capitalization.

Dogwifhat (WIF) price doubled in one week, capitalization eyes $5 billion level

In particular, Dogwifhat (WIF) was in the spotlight for meme coin fans in the last week. It managed to surpass Arbitrum (ARB), a dominant Ethereum L2, by market cap.

Also, it briefly jumped into the top 30 assets by market cap. Soon, it was replaced by Cosmos (ATOM), but now, WIF only needs to add 2% in price to eclipse the veteran cross-chain protocol.

The rest of crypto markets demonstrate pale performance with 0.5% overnight growth.