Advertisement
AD

    Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI Outperformed Market in 24 Hours

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Largest meme coins by market cap are again amid best performers: Dogwifhat (WIF) targets $5 billion cap
    Sun, 31/03/2024 - 15:37
    Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI Outperformed Market in 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Amid the pale performance of major "serious" segments, large-cap meme coins are surging again. One mid-sized meme crypto on the Base blockchain quadrupled in the last seven days.

    Top meme coins amid best performers: WIF, PEPE, FLOKI back to surging

    Amid the 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, two meme coins managed to jump into the 10 best performers ranking.

    Last week, Bloomberg indicated a "comeback" of absurd cryptocurrency assets, commenting on the next phase of meme coin mania.

    The most trending Solana (SOL) meme coin Dogwifhat (WIF) added over 7%, while Pepe's (PEPE) price increased by 6.5% in the last 24 hours. Floki (FLOKI) also demonstrates strong performance in the short term.

    Mid-cap meme coins registered even more impressive gains. The segment of meme cryptos on Base, an Ethereum L2 platform, witnessed a 35.6% capitalization increase.

    Its flagship coin DEGEN spiked by 60% in 24 hours, pushing the weekly increase over 400%. Less than three months after launch, the token accomplished a $650 million market capitalization.

    Dogwifhat (WIF) price doubled in one week, capitalization eyes $5 billion level

    In particular, Dogwifhat (WIF) was in the spotlight for meme coin fans in the last week. It managed to surpass Arbitrum (ARB), a dominant Ethereum L2, by market cap.

    Also, it briefly jumped into the top 30 assets by market cap. Soon, it was replaced by Cosmos (ATOM), but now, WIF only needs to add 2% in price to eclipse the veteran cross-chain protocol.

    The rest of crypto markets demonstrate pale performance with 0.5% overnight growth.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Dogwifhat WIF #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Meme Coins Amid Dogwifhat (WIF) Success
    2024/03/31 15:33
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Meme Coins Amid Dogwifhat (WIF) Success
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 31
    2024/03/31 15:33
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 31
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ripple CTO to Critics: XRP Ledger Fulfills Blockchain Criteria
    2024/03/31 15:33
    Ripple CTO to Critics: XRP Ledger Fulfills Blockchain Criteria
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI Outperformed Market in 24 Hours
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Meme Coins Amid Dogwifhat (WIF) Success
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 31
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD