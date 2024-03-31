Advertisement
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Meme Coins Amid Dogwifhat (WIF) Success

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    As Dogwifhat price surges, Solana founder's take on meme coins sparks debate
    Sun, 31/03/2024 - 15:03
    Cover image via youtu.be
    In the wake of Dogwifhat's meteoric ascent to crypto market's top, Anatoly Yakovenko, one of the founding figures behind Solana, has broken his silence on the phenomenon of meme coins. Yakovenko took to social media to address the growing trend, offering insights into his perspective on the controversial tokens.

    Yakovenko's remarks come amid Dogwifhat's remarkable climb to becoming the 29th most capitalized meme coin, boasting a market value of $4.7 billion. The canine-clad cryptocurrency's surge has rattled the crypto sphere, overtaking established contenders like Arbitrum (ARB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) along the way.

    In his recent social media post, Yakovenko condemned the nihilistic logic that suggests meme coins can absolve their "bad" nature through charitable donations. Instead, he advocated for personal behavioral change among holders, urging them to channel their profits into tangible acts of community service, such as volunteering at local dog shelters.

    While acknowledging the cultural allure and frenetic nature of the crypto market fueling Dogwifhat's rise, Yakovenko refrained from passing judgment on meme coins as inherently good or bad. Rather, he likened them to "transferable loot boxes," emphasizing the importance of holders influencing each other toward positive actions.

    As Dogwifhat continues to captivate the whole crypto industry, Yakovenko's intervention adds a thought-provoking dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding meme coins, challenging holders to rethink their role in shaping the crypto landscape beyond financial gains.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

