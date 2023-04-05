OKX Sends Important SHIB Alert, Peter Schiff Warns BTC Will 'Break Down Hard,' Ralph Lauren Miami Store to Accept BTC, ETH and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

Important Shiba Inu (SHIB) alert sent to users by OKX crypto exchange: details

Yesterday, Beijing-based cryptocurrency exchange OKX addressed its users on Twitter with an important notification. As stated in the post, some Shiba Inu holders received an error pop-up window about SHIB with incorrect information displayed. The team behind the OKX exchange apologized for the inconvenience caused, assuring its users that SHIB trading will not be affected and that the cause of the error will be found soon. As a reminder, OKX, formerly known as OKEx, added support for Shiba Inu back in May 2021. Meanwhile, SHIB spiked alongside dog-themed tokens following the positive sentiment that sparked in the sector after the Twitter logo change. At the moment, SHIB is trading at $0.00001125.

Peter Schiff warns Bitcoin will "break down hard"

Prominent financial expert and head of Euro Pacific Capital Peter Schiff has recently taken another jab at Bitcoin in a recent tweet. According to Schiff, risk assets will soon “break down hard,” with Bitcoin leading the decline. At the same time, the expert believes that precious metals miners will see a breakout, with gold stocks emerging as the next tech stocks. “Either prepare for this new reality or suffer the consequences,” he concluded. This is not the first time Schiff has doubted Bitcoin’s potential as a long-term investment. Previously, he argued that despite BTC's 20% spike following the Federal Reserve's policy shift, gold remains the better inflation hedge.

Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) payments accepted by Ralph Lauren Miami store

Ralph Lauren , global fashion brand, has recently announced the opening of a new Miami Design District store. The newly opened store will accept crypto payments, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay. Customers will be able to pay for all of Ralph Lauren's clothing and accessories right from their chosen crypto wallets. Refunds will be given in the cryptocurrency that was used initially and will match the total amount of what is being returned in dollars. Thanks to its partnership with crypto payment processor Bitpay, the Miami Design District location will be the first Ralph Lauren store to accept crypto payments. The store will partner with the Web3 community Poolsuite to gift NFTs.

Binance CEO denounces Interpol claims, slams media and rivals for spreading FUD