Binance CEO Denounces Interpol Claims, Slams Media and Rivals for Spreading FUD

Tue, 04/04/2023 - 09:52
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Binance CEO slams rival exchanges for spreading fake Interpol news
Binance CEO Denounces Interpol Claims, Slams Media and Rivals for Spreading FUD
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the chief executive officer of the world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance has come out to address the news making the rounds that he was the subject of an Interpol investigation. The latest comment from the Binance CEO was in tandem with an official statement from the exchange discrediting the rumors.

Taking to his Twitter handle, CZ said the news was just another attempt to spread Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD), and that it was perpetrated mostly by crypto news outlets and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). As far as CZ is concerned, these latest rounds of rumors were likely planted and sponsored by rival trading platforms.

The crypto veteran co-founded Binance back in 2018, and it has grown to be the top choice for trading cryptocurrencies in many regions. By its growth and influence, Binance has been coming under intense scrutiny from industry stakeholders, particularly the media and regulators.

CZ pointed out that this vendetta against him and the exchange is very petty and that it only hurts the individuals spreading it as well as the entire industry.

Related
Binance's China Connection: Bombshell FT Report Exposes Secret Ties

Advocacy for unity

The industry is barely a decade and a half old, and it has become one of the fastest-growing tech ecosystems in the world besides Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, the crypto industry has become more controversial over the years, with a regulatory haze hovering in the industry.

As one of the most attacked crypto founders on Twitter, CZ has called for unity in the industry, noting that "there are enough external forces attacking us. Our industry needs to unite at this juncture."

Whether or not the industry heeds his call is one thing; Binance as an exchange has continued to thrive despite suffering some form of massive liquidity crunch recently on the news of investigations into the company by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

#Changpeng Zhao
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Dogecoin Started Last Two Bull Runs, David Gokhshtein Says After DOGE's Impressive Rise
04/04/2023 - 09:30
Dogecoin Started Last Two Bull Runs, David Gokhshtein Says After DOGE's Impressive Rise
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Logo on Twitter Hides Easter Egg, Here's How to Catch It
04/04/2023 - 08:52
Dogecoin (DOGE) Logo on Twitter Hides Easter Egg, Here's How to Catch It
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Are Cashing Out Following 30% Price Surge
04/04/2023 - 08:50
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Are Cashing Out Following 30% Price Surge
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan