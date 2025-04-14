Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Ripple Supporter Kitao Nears Fuji Board Seat

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 5:07
    Longtime Ripple ally Yoshitaka Kitao has been tipped for a director role at the Fuji Holdings conglomerate
    Advertisement
    Ripple Supporter Kitao Nears Fuji Board Seat
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to a Monday report by Nikkei, Dalton Investments, a U.S.-based investment management firm, has tipped SBI Holdings CEO Yoshitaka Kitao as a candidate for the board of directors of Fuji Media Holdings, Japan's largest media conglomerate.  

    Advertisement

    The activist investor, which holds a significant stake in the media giant, has previously voiced dissatisfaction with the company's governance. 

    Earlier this year, scandal-hit Fuji Media announced a substantial executive restructuring, which was meant to restore shareholder trust. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Supporter Kitao Nears Fuji Board Seat
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Still Add Zero, XRP Above $2: But It's Not Enough, Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Cancelled?
    Strategy's Saylor Strongly Hints at New Bitcoin Announcement
    TRX to Moon? TRON Founder Justin Sun Says All-Time High in Q2

    Chairman Shuji Kanoh stepped down in January alongside Fuji TV head Koichi Minato. The company also reduced the number of directors to just 10. Hisashi Hieda, the 87-year-old director of the Japanese media conglomerate, called it quits in March. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple's XRP Utility Narrative Slammed by Researcher
    Sat, 04/12/2025 - 11:56
    Ripple's XRP Utility Narrative Slammed by Researcher
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    The most recent proposal that has been put forward by U.S.-based Dalton, an activist investor, is meant to spur further management changes within the embattled company. 

    Kitao is, of course, known as a longtime ally of San Francisco-headquartered enterprise blockchain firm Ripple. In 2019, the 74-year-old entrepreneur became Ripple's board member, but he left that position after two years. One of his most recent social media posts spotlights a use case for Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin. 

    The Fuji Media conglomerate includes Japan's highly influential Fuji TV network that produces hit drama series, variety shows, anime, and so on. It also offers digital media and streaming services. Fuji Media should not be confused with Fujifilm, the Japanese company specializing in cameras. 

    #Ripple News #Yoshitaka Kitao
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 14, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Still Add Zero, XRP Above $2: But It's Not Enough, Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Cancelled?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 13, 2025 - 17:50
    Strategy's Saylor Strongly Hints at New Bitcoin Announcement
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Supporter Kitao Nears Fuji Board Seat
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Still Add Zero, XRP Above $2: But It's Not Enough, Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Cancelled?
    Strategy's Saylor Strongly Hints at New Bitcoin Announcement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD