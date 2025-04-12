Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are controlling the situation at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 3.42% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is rising after a breakout of the local resistance of $83,974.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to $86,000 shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers are also more powerful than sellers. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a test of the $87,000-$88,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, buyers are seizing the initiative. In this case, traders should focus on the candle closure in terms of the $88,772 level. If it happens above, the midterm rise may continue to the $92,000-$96,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $84,636 at press time.