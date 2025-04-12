Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 12/04/2025 - 15:28
    Has bearish trend of Bitcoin (BTC) ended yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are controlling the situation at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 3.42% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is rising after a breakout of the local resistance of $83,974.

    If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to $86,000 shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, buyers are also more powerful than sellers. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a test of the $87,000-$88,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, buyers are seizing the initiative. In this case, traders should focus on the candle closure in terms of the $88,772 level. If it happens above, the midterm rise may continue to the $92,000-$96,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $84,636 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
