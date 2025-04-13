Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 13/04/2025 - 11:49
    Has midterm rise of Bitcoin (BTC) started yet?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The week is ending bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.44% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the rate of BTC is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If a breakout of the local support happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $84,000 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from the key levels. If buyers want to restore the lost initiative, they need to restore the rate of BTC above the resistance of $88,772.

    Related
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 12
    Sat, 04/12/2025 - 15:05
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In that case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $90,000 zone and above.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly candle closure. If it happens near $88,000 and with no long wick, the upward move is likely to continue to the $90,000-$92,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $84,496 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 13, 2025 - 11:30
    TRX to Moon? TRON Founder Justin Sun Says All-Time High in Q2
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 13, 2025 - 11:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaires Melting Away
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 13
    TRX to Moon? TRON Founder Justin Sun Says All-Time High in Q2
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaires Melting Away
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD