Strategy's Saylor Strongly Hints at New Bitcoin Announcement

Michael Sayor, former chief executive officer at business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, has hinted that the company will announce another Bitcoin purchase on Monday.

The billionaire took to the X social media network earlier to write that there are "no tariffs on orange dots."

No Tariffs on Orange Dots pic.twitter.com/Cg3bCVPMcM — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 13, 2025

The orange dots on the graph represent the company's Bitcoin purchase.

As reported by U.Today, Strategy announced a massive $2 billion BTC buy on March 31, bringing its total holdings to nearly 530,000 coins.

However, the company did not buy more coins over the period from March 31 and Apr. 6.

It is worth noting that Strategy's Bitcoin purchases typically have little impact on the price of Bitcoin.

The largest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $84,762 on the Bitcoin stock exchange.

Strategy's stock is down by 0.69% in after-hours trading.