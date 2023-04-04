Important Shiba Inu (SHIB) Alert Sent to Users by OKX Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The crypto exchange OKX has sent an important notification to Shiba Inu (SHIB) users. It reported that some users received an error pop-up window about SHIB with incorrect information displayed. The exchange assures users that SHIB trading will not be affected as it seeks out the cause of the error.

A translation of its tweet from Chinese reads: "Just now, some users received an error pop-up window about SHIB, and the displayed information is wrong, but SHIB market and transactions will not be affected. We will find out the cause and put an end to such mistakes; we are very sorry for the inconvenience."

OKX, which was first registered in Beijing, China, and then moved its headquarters to Seychelles as China banned cryptocurrency, is reportedly one of the first major exchanges to list SHIB.

In May 2021, OKX, formerly known as OKEx, announced its Shiba Inu listing.

SHIB jumps 6%

Shiba Inu rallied alongside dog coins in the last 24 hours following the positive sentiment that sparked in the sector after the Twitter logo change.

On April 3, Twitter users began to find the home button in the top left corner of their web browsers — usually the company's solid blue bird logo — replaced with a cartoon of the Shiba Inu dog, which is the face of the Doge meme.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 5.11% in the last 24 hours at $0.00001141. On the other hand, SHIB's rival, Dogecoin, was up 25% in the last 24 hours at $0.098 in reaction to the news.

The official SHIB Twitter account has tweeted about Shiba Inu metaverse advisor Marcie Jastrow's feature on Forbes.

SHIB metaverse advisors Marcie Jastrow and Sherri Cuono announced at SXSW that they are building a multiplayer metaverse centered around Shiba Inu.

"At Shib, we have a woman-led group called shibwomen, and we are trying to grow this part of the community through mentorship, positive influence, and inclusiveness," Jastrow said.