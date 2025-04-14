Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Still Add Zero, XRP Above $2: But It's Not Enough, Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Cancelled?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu is still flirting with the prospect of more declines, including the undesirable possibility of adding another zero to its already low value even after a slight price recovery. Although SHIB's recent price increase to $0.0000123 provided short-term respite, on a larger scale it lacks the substance necessary to start a long-term bull run. SHIB has successfully regained the 50 EMA from a technical perspective, which is usually indicative of transient strength.

The overall bearish trend is still present though as the price is still well below the 200 EMA and important resistance levels, which are located at $0.000015 and $0.000017. During the days of recovery, volume has slightly increased, but not enough to verify either large players' accumulation or genuine market conviction. The structural weakness that has existed around SHIB for a long time is more concerning. The project has lost a lot of its initial momentum as was previously mentioned.

Almost no leadership figures such as Shytoshi Kusama are present, and there are no noteworthy updates on partnerships, ecosystem growth or technological advancement. At the moment, nostalgia and its meme-powered heritage are driving SHIB more than any significant innovation. It is more difficult for SHIB to stand out in the increasingly crowded meme coin market due to the absence of obvious use cases.

Unlike past surges when community involvement and social media hype were crucial, the current situation reflects waning enthusiasm. Reduced transaction volumes and stagnant address growth indicate that even retail interest, which was once SHIB's strongest pillar, has slowed.

Advertisement

XRP can take hit

Now trading at $2.19, XRP has risen above the significant $2 mark. Although technically promising, this breakout above important moving averages such as the 50 and 100 EMA lacks the conviction required to support a long-term bullish trend. Price is insufficient on its own.

A notable rise in trading volume and on-chain activity is necessary for XRP to strengthen its position and break out of the downward channel it has been stuck in since early 2025. Between $2.22 and $2.25, which served as a significant rejection zone in early March, the asset is currently approaching overhead resistance.

Considering that its long-term downtrend structure is still technically intact, XRP could easily stall and revert to the $1.90-$2.00 support area if there isn't a strong volume-backed push above this range. Currently the low volume of this rally is one of the biggest warning signs. Daily trading activity has not increased in tandem with the recent spike above $2.

Expectations are also not being met by on-chain data. Large transaction counts, wallet growth and active addresses all stay muted, suggesting a lack of institutional and retail involvement. Instead of marking the start of a longer rally, XRP's breakout runs the risk of turning into another brief spike in the absence of these crucial catalysts.

XRP requires narrative engagement and adoption in addition to price in order to build bullish momentum. Rekindled interest could be sparked by an increase in transaction volume, smart contract activity or enterprise partnerships. Traders should exercise caution until then and wait for confirmation in the form of higher on-chain metrics and a clear breakout above $2.25 with persistent buying pressure.

Bitcoin avoids it

Due to its recent price performance that may put an end to the impending death cross scenario, Bitcoin (BTC) is once again making headlines. The market has been alarmed over the past few weeks as the death cross, a bearish signal that appears when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average, has been getting closer. However, a significant increase in purchasing power has now upended the narrative. Traders are feeling more confident now that Bitcoin has recently risen back above the $84,000 mark and is trading at about $84,866.

There is no denying the increase in volume, which suggests that institutional and retail players are once again interested. On the daily chart Bitcoin is currently trading just below a crucial resistance band that was previously the source of sell-offs during March's recovery attempts, which is located between $85,000 and $87,800. This indicates that Bitcoin is at a turning point in its history.

The rally is still testing the waters, but the recent momentum is sufficient to postpone or even cancel the anticipated death cross. Strong volume and a confirmed breakout above $88,000 would probably invalidate the bearish pattern and restore the bullish momentum going into Q2, 2025.

Notably, the shorter EMAs (the 50-day in blue and the 100-day in orange) are starting to curve upward, suggesting a trend reversal, while the black 200-day EMA is remaining stable as a support line. Bitcoin may retest its annual high and possibly go for new all-time highs later this year if the rally continues.