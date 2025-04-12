Bitcoin (BTC) Will Definitely Hit $1,000,000: Binance's CZ

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng Zhao, a co-founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its former chief executive officer, has dropped a $1-million Bitcoin price prediction, joining a cohort of other crypto influencers who believe that BTC is able to skyrocket that high.

He stated that during a freshly published interview in Pakistan where CZ was recently appointed as the strategic crypto advisor for the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC).

Bitcoin will hit $1 million, CZ believes

Talking to Bilal bin Saqib, the CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, CZ touched on many important subjects — cryptocurrency regulation, what influence crypto has on the young generation and on the future of crypto in Pakistan overall.

One of the questions asked by the interviewer was if CZ is a believer that the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin will reach $1,000,000. Changpeng Zhao said that he believes it will happen. However, he is more likely to have a long-term view on this. Therefore, he is not sure if it is going to happen in 2025 but rather he expects BTC to cost that much “over time.”

He pointed out that the crypto industry is still at the very beginning but many people still prefer that good things happen “instantaneously.”

Countries will race to buy Bitcoin

Another important point made by Zhao is that governments around the world are going to start buying Bitcoin at some point since the world’s largest economy, the U.S., has already acknowledged BTC as a reserve asset and is building not only Bitcoin for the SBR but also other cryptos for the crypto stockpile.

Those countries that will begin buying Bitcoin later, CZ stated, will be at a significant distance from those that will start buying into BTC now. “The richest countries are gonna buy Bitcoin first. They’re gonna buy a whole lot of it,” he specified. Then the Bitcoin price will surge, CZ continued, and other countries will have to accumulate digital gold at a much higher price. Therefore, they will be able to buy less than those who stepped in earlier than they did.

“I think we’re gonna see a race towards countries adopting Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies,” CZ opined. “This is good for the crypto industry as a whole,” he said, adding that smaller players will be still left behind.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $83,607.