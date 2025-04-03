Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 14:45
    Is price of Cardano (ADA) ready to rise now?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins have failed to return to a bullish run, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 8.86%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has broken the local support of $0.6355. If the daily bar close far from it, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the $0.61 mark by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. If the candle closes below the support of $0.6263, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further downward move to the $0.60 range. 

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are also no reversal signals so far. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.55 area shortly.

    ADA is trading at $0.6284 at press time.

