OKEx Moves 320 Mln USDT In Preparation for Wallet Maintenance

OKEx crypto exchange is preparing for scheduled wallet maintenance and moving funds to an unknown wallet

OKEx CEO Jay Hao has taken to Twitter to warn traders that the crypto exchange is preparing to put its wallet under maintenance.

Meanwhile, Whale Alert has reported nearly twenty consecutive transactions from OKEx. Each one bears 20 mln USDT, making that 320 mln Tether in total.

In the comment thread to Jay Hao’s tweet, some also pointed to the aforementioned transactions, saying that the exchange has prepared well for the upcoming procedure.

However, a Twitter user @KoffiLatte07 sounds somewhat suspicious and critical about OKEx.

Users on Whale Alert are also sharing their criticisim:

Whale Alert also reports that 33 mln USDT has been sent to Binance from an unknown wallet. Considering the current Bitcoin price upsurge and that USDT is often used for transferring funds between crypto exchanges, it looks like someone could be preparing to buy some more BTC.