Tweet-based article

OKEx Moves 320 Mln USDT In Preparation for Wallet Maintenance

News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 10:15
Yuri Molchan
OKEx crypto exchange is preparing for scheduled wallet maintenance and moving funds to an unknown wallet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

OKEx CEO Jay Hao has taken to Twitter to warn traders that the crypto exchange is preparing to put its wallet under maintenance.

Meanwhile, Whale Alert has reported nearly twenty consecutive transactions from OKEx. Each one bears 20 mln USDT, making that 320 mln Tether in total.

Image via Twitter

In the comment thread to Jay Hao’s tweet, some also pointed to the aforementioned transactions, saying that the exchange has prepared well for the upcoming procedure.

However, a Twitter user @KoffiLatte07 sounds somewhat suspicious and critical about OKEx.

Users on Whale Alert are also sharing their criticisim:

Related
Almost 300 Mln XRP Moved in Lump Sums as XRP Price Hits $0.23

Whale Alert also reports that 33 mln USDT has been sent to Binance from an unknown wallet. Considering the current Bitcoin price upsurge and that USDT is often used for transferring funds between crypto exchanges, it looks like someone could be preparing to buy some more BTC.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy