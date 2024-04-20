Advertisement
AD

    No Dogecoin Airdrop: DOGE Community Gets Crucial Warning

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Warning comes as 'Doge day' celebrations get underway
    Sat, 20/04/2024 - 14:44
    No Dogecoin Airdrop: DOGE Community Gets Crucial Warning
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Dogecoin (DOGE) community has been issued a vital reminder regarding the absence of any official airdrop initiatives associated with the cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement

    With the proliferation of scams and fraudulent schemes targeting DOGE holders, this timely reminder serves as a crucial safeguard against potential risks and financial losses.

    Airdrops, the distribution of free tokens or coins, are often used by legitimate crypto projects as a promotional tool or as a reward for loyal supporters. However, scammers have co-opted this tactic to create fake airdrops.

    In response to these concerns, prominent members of the DOGE community have taken to social media platforms to issue a clear warning: There are no official Dogecoin airdrops. Any claims or solicitations suggesting otherwise should be treated with skepticism and caution.

    Along these lines, Dogecoin developer Inevitable 360 reiterates the fact that there is no Dogecoin airdrop and there will never be any airdrops for it, anything claiming otherwise might be a scam.

    Dogecoin community celebrates Doge day

    The Dogecoin (DOGE) community has come together in exuberant celebration as "Doge day" unfolds, marking a whimsical tribute to the beloved cryptocurrency that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

    Doge day, celebrated annually on April 20, has become a cherished tradition for DOGE enthusiasts, serving as a day of camaraderie, creativity and community engagement.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Jumps as Community Anticipates Starship Launch

    Dogecoin supporters took to social media platforms such as X to exchange memes, jokes and meaningful remarks commemorating the occasion. The hashtag "DogeDay" is being utilized by crypto users and various crypto exchanges that joined in the celebration, spreading joy and positivity in the crypto landscape.

    At the time of writing, DOGE was down 0.13% in the last 24 hours to $0.152. According to IntoTheBlock, for Dogecoin to move to new highs, it needs to solidly break the $0.20 level, where a substantial number of addresses hold billions of Dogecoin at a loss.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image 4.34 Trillion SHIB: Here's What's Happening in Last 24 Hours
    2024/04/20 14:40
    4.34 Trillion SHIB: Here's What's Happening in Last 24 Hours
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Issues Warning to BTC Holders as Halving Completes
    2024/04/20 14:40
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Issues Warning to BTC Holders as Halving Completes
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Attention SHIB, XRP, BTC Holders: Key Update for Binance Users
    2024/04/20 14:40
    Attention SHIB, XRP, BTC Holders: Key Update for Binance Users
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XVC Tech Announces Strategic Investment in TradeTogether to Enhance Web3 Wealth Management
    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Merlin Chain Launches MERL: A Major Leap Forward in Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    No Dogecoin Airdrop: DOGE Community Gets Crucial Warning
    4.34 Trillion SHIB: Here's What's Happening in Last 24 Hours
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Issues Warning to BTC Holders as Halving Completes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD