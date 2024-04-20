No Dogecoin Airdrop: DOGE Community Gets Crucial Warning

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Dogecoin (DOGE) community has been issued a vital reminder regarding the absence of any official airdrop initiatives associated with the cryptocurrency.

With the proliferation of scams and fraudulent schemes targeting DOGE holders, this timely reminder serves as a crucial safeguard against potential risks and financial losses.

Airdrops, the distribution of free tokens or coins, are often used by legitimate crypto projects as a promotional tool or as a reward for loyal supporters. However, scammers have co-opted this tactic to create fake airdrops.

In response to these concerns, prominent members of the DOGE community have taken to social media platforms to issue a clear warning: There are no official Dogecoin airdrops. Any claims or solicitations suggesting otherwise should be treated with skepticism and caution.

No, no, no, there is no #Dogecoin airdrop, there will never be any Airdrops for it. Its a ⚠️SCAM⚠️ pic.twitter.com/JaFvsvDgso — inevitable360 (@inevitable360) April 19, 2024

Along these lines, Dogecoin developer Inevitable 360 reiterates the fact that there is no Dogecoin airdrop and there will never be any airdrops for it, anything claiming otherwise might be a scam.

Dogecoin community celebrates Doge day

The Dogecoin (DOGE) community has come together in exuberant celebration as "Doge day" unfolds, marking a whimsical tribute to the beloved cryptocurrency that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

Doge day, celebrated annually on April 20, has become a cherished tradition for DOGE enthusiasts, serving as a day of camaraderie, creativity and community engagement.

Dogecoin supporters took to social media platforms such as X to exchange memes, jokes and meaningful remarks commemorating the occasion. The hashtag "DogeDay" is being utilized by crypto users and various crypto exchanges that joined in the celebration, spreading joy and positivity in the crypto landscape.

At the time of writing, DOGE was down 0.13% in the last 24 hours to $0.152. According to IntoTheBlock, for Dogecoin to move to new highs, it needs to solidly break the $0.20 level, where a substantial number of addresses hold billions of Dogecoin at a loss.