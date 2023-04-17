Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Jumps as Community Anticipates Starship Launch

Mon, 04/17/2023 - 10:59
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Dogecoin (DOGE) suddenly jumped 5% in about an hour, sustaining in the green among several cryptos that traded in the red at press time.

Dogecoin is currently up 4.10% in the last 24 hours, and the crypto asset is up 12.95% in the last seven days.

As the eagerly anticipated SpaceX "Starship" prepares for its grand launch, the excitement surrounding the event is palpable in the Dogecoin community.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Skyrockets as Twitter Green Lights Crypto Trading

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has repeatedly discussed "Starship" and made detailed presentations regarding its design and function. He also frequently emphasizes its potential to carry cargo and humans to Mars.

At the SpaceX facilities on the southern Texas coast, "Starship," the most powerful rocket ever created, is awaiting launch for the first time. Despite having the option to launch at any time between 8:00 a.m. CT and 9:30 a.m. CT, the company targets a liftoff time of Monday at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET).

As Musk took to Twitter to announce the imminent launch of Starship in the past week, Sydney Ifergan, CEO of The Currency Analytics firm, commented, "Can't wait to see that rocket blasting off to the moon with a giant Dogecoin logo, the space just got a little more fun and meme-tastic."

Now that D-Day has arrived, Dogecoin developer Inevitable 360 has tweeted excitedly about watching the launch of Starship.

Dogecoin graphic designer "DogeDesigner" beamed with expectations: "Doge projected on the Mega Bay, Starbase Tonight," he tweeted.

In April last year, during the launch event for the Texas Gigafactory, which Elon Musk referred to as "the biggest party on earth," numerous guests (over 15,000) saw a Doge mascot made up of drones appear in the sky.

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

