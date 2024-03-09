Dogecoin (DOGE) Community Gets Warning, What It Pertains

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Dogecoin (DOGE) community finds itself again at the center of attention, receiving a notable warning that would secure the safety of data and cryptocurrencies.

In a recent tweet, Mishaboar, a vocal Dogecoin community member, issued a warning, urging users not to interact with the domain dogechain.com. The warning stems from reports of suspicious activity and potential security vulnerabilities associated with the dogechain.com domain.

Mishaboar alerts the Dogecoin community to stay away from the dogechain.com domain, as it was used in the past for spoofing the .info website, leading to people leaking their emails and passwords.

Dear #Dogecoin, remember also to stay away from the dogechain dot com domain - it was used in the past for spoofing the .info website, leading to people leaking their e-mails and passwords. — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) March 8, 2024

The warning comes as the dogechain.info website is currently undergoing maintenance, which is expected to be completed on March 20, and until then, the data shown on the website might be incomplete.

Dogechain.info serves as a blockchain explorer for the Dogecoin network, allowing users to track transactions, monitor network activity and access other Dogecoin-related information. It also includes a free Dogecoin wallet and a developer API.

However, malicious actors took advantage of the similarity in domain names in the past to create dogechain.com, intending to deceive unsuspecting users. This deceptive practice, known as spoofing, involves creating a fraudulent website that closely resembles a legitimate one to trick users into disclosing sensitive information that would be utilized maliciously.

While expectations remain for dogechain.info to make a comeback after its maintenance on March 20, Mishaboar urges users of its once hugely popular wallet to withdraw their coins.

Those who have downloaded their private keys will be able to withdraw their crypto from their wallets after March 20.

Dogecoin has gained popularity and widespread adoption since its launch in December 2013. With an increasing number of users and transactions on the Dogecoin network, security has become a top priority for the community, hence the warnings.