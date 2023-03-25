Dogecoin (DOGE) Community Debunks Claims of Vulnerability Putting Billions of Funds at Risk

Dogecoin (DOGE) clarifies that security flaws that might put funds at risk already fixed

The Dogecoin community has debunked the recent claims of a vulnerability in the blockchain that puts billions of dollars at risk.

A Dogecoin-focused Twitter account Mishaboar has pointed out recent reporting pushing the notion that "billions are at risk" because of a security flaw in Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

He clarifies that the flaw had already been fixed in the current Dogecoin Core release, 1.14.6, which has been available since July 2022 and has been adopted by over 50% of the network.

Mishaboar urges the community to update to the most recent core version 1.14.6 to secure their node and the network.

A Dogecoin developer and contributor to Libdogecoin, Dogecoin's simple C library of building blocks, who goes by the name "inevitable360" on Twitter, has also debunked the claims while urging users to upgrade their Dogecoin Core Wallet and node to version 1.14.6.

The misinformation stemmed from a tweet by a crypto-focused Twitter account Whalechart that "reports have emerged that hundreds of crypto networks, including Dogecoin, are vulnerable to serious Rab13s security flaws. This could impact billions of dollars worth of digital assets."

On March 13, a security disclosure for Dogecoin Core was published by Halborn Security. The vulnerabilities highlighted by the security firm, including that of "Rab13s," were fixed in version 1.14.6 last year. This fix was also confirmed by Halborn engineers.

As reported, Libdogecoin version 0.1.2 is now live. The community is utilizing its capabilities as a Dogecoin developer inevitable360 announced that Libdogecoin 0.1.2 is now fully running on the first Braille Doge Wallet Generator.