NFT Platform SAKURA Partners with Japanese F3 Racer Ai Miura: Details

Fri, 10/15/2021 - 09:56
article image
Vladislav Sopov
SAKURA, a flagship Japanese NFT-centric initiative, partners with top-tier female racer Ai Miura
NFT Platform SAKURA Partners with Japanese F3 Racer Ai Miura: Details
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Ai Miura, the first woman ever to win the Japanese Formula 3 racing championship, becomes part of the non-fungible token revolution with a SAKURA platform partnership.

Ai Miura becomes SAKURA NFT endorser now

According to the official announcement shared by the SAKURA NFT team, it has entered into a long-term partnership with Ai Miura, a high-profile speed racer in Japanese racing league Formula 3.

In 2014, Ai Miura became the first champion of the Japanese Formula 3 Racing Series in its history. She was also the champion of the FIA Solar Car Race Suzuka, the KYOJO Cup and the VCR Vita. In 2020, she participated in Formula Regional Japan, Super Taikyu and Mini Challenge Japan.

SAKURA NFT Platform stresses that this partnership is set to begin a series of collaborations with world-class athletes. Their autographs will be released on the platform in the form of NFTs.

SAKURA NFT Platform is backed by EGI Coin, a blockchain-focused community of eSports enthusiasts, gamers, digital creators and cryptocurrency activists.

One-stop platform for NFT era

Right now, SAKURA NFT platform is getting closer to the release of its website. Also, numerous important collaborations are in the initial phase of marketing and promotional efforts.

Unlike the majority of its competitors, SAKURA NFT platform will ensure a holistic experience with digital tokens: both non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies will be stored in a unified dashboard to be accessible in a number of clicks.

Since its inaugural releases, SAKURA NFT ecosystem will support an advanced toolkit of functions, such as wishlists, NFT status models and so on.

The platform is designed to introduce one of the mainstream symbols of Japan and its people, i.e., "sakura," or "cherry blossom." This symbol is also used for the SAKURA NFT logo.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

