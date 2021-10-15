NFT Platform SAKURA Partners with Japanese F3 Racer Ai Miura: Details

Ai Miura, the first woman ever to win the Japanese Formula 3 racing championship, becomes part of the non-fungible token revolution with a SAKURA platform partnership.

Ai Miura becomes SAKURA NFT endorser now

According to the official announcement shared by the SAKURA NFT team, it has entered into a long-term partnership with Ai Miura, a high-profile speed racer in Japanese racing league Formula 3.

📰Update



🎉Athletes join the SAKURA NFT Platform🎉



SAKURA NFT Platform is a platform providing various functions related to NFTs, to which EGI contributes with their development technology. They revealed new information about a great car racer, Ai Miura🏎️#nft #NFTgame #nfts pic.twitter.com/Bqek46deKd Ads Ads October 15, 2021

In 2014, Ai Miura became the first champion of the Japanese Formula 3 Racing Series in its history. She was also the champion of the FIA Solar Car Race Suzuka, the KYOJO Cup and the VCR Vita. In 2020, she participated in Formula Regional Japan, Super Taikyu and Mini Challenge Japan.

SAKURA NFT Platform stresses that this partnership is set to begin a series of collaborations with world-class athletes. Their autographs will be released on the platform in the form of NFTs.

SAKURA NFT Platform is backed by EGI Coin, a blockchain-focused community of eSports enthusiasts, gamers, digital creators and cryptocurrency activists.

One-stop platform for NFT era

Right now, SAKURA NFT platform is getting closer to the release of its website. Also, numerous important collaborations are in the initial phase of marketing and promotional efforts.

Unlike the majority of its competitors, SAKURA NFT platform will ensure a holistic experience with digital tokens: both non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies will be stored in a unified dashboard to be accessible in a number of clicks.

Since its inaugural releases, SAKURA NFT ecosystem will support an advanced toolkit of functions, such as wishlists, NFT status models and so on.

The platform is designed to introduce one of the mainstream symbols of Japan and its people, i.e., "sakura," or "cherry blossom." This symbol is also used for the SAKURA NFT logo.