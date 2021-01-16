ENG
New LINK All-Time High Above $22 Pushes Number of New Addresses to Major High

News
Sat, 01/16/2021 - 12:24
article image
Yuri Molchan
Top-nine cryptocurrency Chainlink (LINK) has soared to a new all-time high, while number of new LINK addresses and active LINK wallets has spiked to new major highs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Chainlink has soared to a new all-time high of $22.69. As it happened, Glassnode has reported that the number of active and new LINK wallets has seen a substantial increase.

Taking 5 month to reach a new all-time high

After hitting a new major high of $21,45 on Binance on January 15, LINK continued appreciating to rise above the $22 level.

LINK
Image via CoinMarketCap

The previous all-time high of $19 was reached in August 2019, according to the data from CoinMarketCap.

After the coin reached its life-time peak, traders began dumping it, pushing LINK down a whopping sixty percent.

LINK
Image via CoinMarketCap

New investors are grabbing LINK

Meanwhile, Glassnode analytics company has shared that as LINK is gaining traction, the number of active wallets (1-day MA) has reached a 4-month high of 995.208.

The previous 4-month high of 993.542 was recorded in November last year.

Besides, new investors are rushing into LINK now, as the amount of new addresses has surged to hit a 5-month high (1-day MA) of 340.708.

LINK
Image via Twitter
#Chainlink (LINK) News#Cryptocurrency Wallet
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

