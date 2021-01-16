New LINK All-Time High Above $22 Pushes Number of New Addresses to Major High

Top-nine cryptocurrency Chainlink (LINK) has soared to a new all-time high, while number of new LINK addresses and active LINK wallets has spiked to new major highs

Chainlink has soared to a new all-time high of $22.69. As it happened, Glassnode has reported that the number of active and new LINK wallets has seen a substantial increase.

Taking 5 month to reach a new all-time high

After hitting a new major high of $21,45 on Binance on January 15, LINK continued appreciating to rise above the $22 level.

The previous all-time high of $19 was reached in August 2019, according to the data from CoinMarketCap.

After the coin reached its life-time peak, traders began dumping it, pushing LINK down a whopping sixty percent.

New investors are grabbing LINK

Meanwhile, Glassnode analytics company has shared that as LINK is gaining traction, the number of active wallets (1-day MA) has reached a 4-month high of 995.208.

The previous 4-month high of 993.542 was recorded in November last year.

Besides, new investors are rushing into LINK now, as the amount of new addresses has surged to hit a 5-month high (1-day MA) of 340.708.

