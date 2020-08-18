Whales Dumping Chainlink (LINK) En Masse: Data

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 19:12
Alex Dovbnya
Large addresses holding Chainlink (LINK) are on the decline, according to Santiment data
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Whales appear to be the reason why Chainlink’s massive rally recently hit a pause button.

According to data provided by crypto analytics firm Santiment, the number of LINK addresses that hold from 100,000 to 10 mln tokens has been on the decline since Aug. 6.  

image by @satoshilatino

LINK hits a snag  

The headline-grabbing cryptocurrency recently corrected by 26.92 percent after reaching a lifetime peak of $20.10 on Aug. 16.  

image by tradingview.com

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy declaring himself the captain of “LINK Marines” and mainstream media starting to cover LINK market the local top of the token’s 1,018 percent rally in 2020.

Retail investors FOMOing in en masse wasn’t enough to sustain the momentum when whales began making major moves.   

On Aug. 17, LINK sent shockwaves throughout its community by tanking 20 percent in one minute. While it didn’t long for the token to partially recover from the drop, it still far off its recent high, currently changing hands at $16.01 on the Binance exchange. 

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez estimated that roughly 64 whales have now left the network. 

Related
Chainlink (LINK) Grabs Third Spot After 37 Percent Rally, Surpasses XRP

XRP vibes

As reported by U.Today, LINK spectacular rally was mainly fueled by a long string of partnerships that includes about 200 projects. Chainlink is yet to launch staking that will allow the token’s holders to earn passive income. 

Such an aggressive marketing strategy was also used by San Francisco-based blockchain giant Ripple.

Back in July, Messari founder Ryan Selkis said that the token was “nuts” back when it was trading at only $8, comparing it to XRP:

“I love what the team there is working on. But the token is nuts. Do not understand any of it. It’s like XRP without the long institutional con.”  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

Inflation Rose More Than Expected in July, Bitcoin Is the Only Long-Term Hedge Here, Tyler Winklevoss Says
Yuri Molchan
Latest Cryptocurrency News
3 days ago

Tether CTO Explains Where Collateral for Newly Minted USDT Comes From
Yuri Molchan
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 hours ago

Adam Back: "Nobody Knows Who Satoshi Is"
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings