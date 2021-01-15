ENG
Chainlink (LINK) Just Hit New All-Time High, and It Didn't Need David Portnoy This Time Around

Fri, 01/15/2021 - 14:48
Alex Dovbnya
Chainlink is defying "bubble" skeptics with its new all-time high
Chainlink (LINK) reached a new all-time high of $21.45 on the Binance exchange at 1:32 p.m. UTC, eclipsing its Aug. 18 peak of $20.16 that marked the top of its massive uptrend that took place last summer.

This time, the token that underpins the eponymous decentralized oracle network managed to achieve a new peak without any mainstream attention and big-name cheerleaders of the likes of  Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy.

Shortly after investing $50,000 into Chainlink (LINK) and proclaiming himself the captain of the Link Marines, he called it quits and called the community "weak."

Dumping LINK is by far one of Portnoy's biggest regrets. His Bitcoin purchase of $200,000 could have been worth over $625,000 today if he had not hung up his spurs.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

