Mintverse Releases Advanced Solution for NFT Tracking: Details

News
Fri, 01/07/2022 - 14:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Mintverse NFT collections tracker implemented a number of exciting features to advance UX and performance
Mintverse Releases Advanced Solution for NFT Tracking: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Mintverse, a product that allows enthusiasts of the NFT and play-to-earn segments to track the performance and main indicators of non-fungible token collections, shares the details of its most crucial update so far.

Introducing full-stack NFT tracking solution for BSC and Ethereum

According to the press release shared by the Mintverse team with U.Today, its revamped tracker edition is on its way to customers. Mintverse 2.0 is designed to reflect increased interest in NFTs across the Web3 segment.

Mintverse Releases v2.0 version
Image by Mintverse

At its core, Mintverse is an aggregator of non-fungible tokens released across various trading platforms. It indexes both major collections (Bored Apes Yacht Club, Mutant Apes Yacht Club, Crypto Punks, land plots in Decentraland and The Sandbox, and so on) and releases by early-stage digital art studios.

As of Q1, 2022, Mintverse tracks 75 million NFTs on Binance Smart Chain and more than 35 million on Ethereum. Its team is geared toward becoming the leading platform for both EVM-compatible chains.

The protocol is backed by a clutch of reputable VCs, including the likes of A&T Capital, Mirana Ventures, FBG and Fenbushi Capital, as well as by top-tier angel investors.

Gaming NFTs are in focus

Rene Cao, founder of Mintverse, stresses the crucial importance of new release for the entire progress of Binance Smart Chain and its dApps ecosystem:

Mintverse will serve the BSC ecosystem by providing the largest and most aggregated NFT database. Moving forward, BSC based NFT projects, specifically gaming projects, will not need to develop their own marketplace as Mintverse will automatically aggregate all NFT assets immediately, creating a version of OpenSea for BSC NFTs.

The most crucial updates in the Mintverse v2.0 release include an information module that addresses upcoming NFT drops and an advanced data coverage system with adjustable filters.

The updated ranking system allows NFT enthusiasts to see the hidden gems of this segment, while the Gamepad option allows them to dive deeper into the red-hot sphere of gaming NFTs.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image 440 Million XRP Wired by Major Players with 225 Million Shifted in Single Lump
01/07/2022 - 13:56
440 Million XRP Wired by Major Players with 225 Million Shifted in Single Lump
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Ticks Positive in Net Network Growth as Active Users Spike 50% in 2022
01/07/2022 - 13:05
Cardano Ticks Positive in Net Network Growth as Active Users Spike 50% in 2022
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Large Venture Capital Firm Ready to Invest $900 Million in Cryptocurrency Industry
01/07/2022 - 12:55
Large Venture Capital Firm Ready to Invest $900 Million in Cryptocurrency Industry
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan