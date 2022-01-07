Mintverse Releases Advanced Solution for NFT Tracking: Details

Mintverse, a product that allows enthusiasts of the NFT and play-to-earn segments to track the performance and main indicators of non-fungible token collections, shares the details of its most crucial update so far.

Introducing full-stack NFT tracking solution for BSC and Ethereum

According to the press release shared by the Mintverse team with U.Today, its revamped tracker edition is on its way to customers. Mintverse 2.0 is designed to reflect increased interest in NFTs across the Web3 segment.

Image by Mintverse

At its core, Mintverse is an aggregator of non-fungible tokens released across various trading platforms. It indexes both major collections (Bored Apes Yacht Club, Mutant Apes Yacht Club, Crypto Punks, land plots in Decentraland and The Sandbox, and so on) and releases by early-stage digital art studios.

As of Q1, 2022, Mintverse tracks 75 million NFTs on Binance Smart Chain and more than 35 million on Ethereum. Its team is geared toward becoming the leading platform for both EVM-compatible chains.

The protocol is backed by a clutch of reputable VCs, including the likes of A&T Capital, Mirana Ventures, FBG and Fenbushi Capital, as well as by top-tier angel investors.

Gaming NFTs are in focus

Rene Cao, founder of Mintverse, stresses the crucial importance of new release for the entire progress of Binance Smart Chain and its dApps ecosystem:

Mintverse will serve the BSC ecosystem by providing the largest and most aggregated NFT database. Moving forward, BSC based NFT projects, specifically gaming projects, will not need to develop their own marketplace as Mintverse will automatically aggregate all NFT assets immediately, creating a version of OpenSea for BSC NFTs.

The most crucial updates in the Mintverse v2.0 release include an information module that addresses upcoming NFT drops and an advanced data coverage system with adjustable filters.

The updated ranking system allows NFT enthusiasts to see the hidden gems of this segment, while the Gamepad option allows them to dive deeper into the red-hot sphere of gaming NFTs.