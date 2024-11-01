Michael Saylor Issues 'Winning' Bitcoin Tweet as BTC Price Dips 3%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, recently tweeted about Bitcoin, which has sparked interest in the crypto community. "We only have winners on Team Bitcoin," Saylor declared. The upbeat message came as Bitcoin (BTC) regained the $71,000 mark after falling below $69,000 earlier in today's trading session.

His latest tweet, referring to Bitcoin holders as "winners," captures his optimistic outlook and hints at his belief in BTC’s long-term value despite recent market volatility.

Bitcoin recovered some of its losses following two days of drops, reaching an intraday high of $71,596 on Friday after sliding as low as $68,777.

Bitcoin fell after failing to challenge its record high of $73,750 achieved in mid-March, just reaching highs of $73,600 during Tuesday's session. The sell-off continued in Thursday's trading session, with cryptocurrency prices and related stocks falling across the board as traders looked to cut longs after huge gains.

With Bitcoin back around $71,000, the market remains optimistic that new all-time highs are within sight if the current momentum continues.

MicroStrategy Bitcoin holdings

MicroStrategy’s investment in Bitcoin currently stands as one of the largest BTC holdings by a publicly traded company, totaling 252,220 Bitcoin as of the end of September.

Not resting on its laurels, MicroStrategy recently revealed that it had hired banks to assist in raising $42 billion through the sale of additional shares and fixed income to buy more Bitcoin following a flurry of transactions over the past year.

The enterprise software firm announced plans to sell a record $21 billion in new shares to add to its Bitcoin hoard, paving the way for a program that would far exceed the milestone established by Elon Musk's Tesla four years ago.

Over the last year, the business has raised billions by selling convertible senior notes and shares that its bankers can sell on the market to add to its cryptocurrency stockpile.