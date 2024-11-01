Advertisement
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Legendary Logo Marks 14th Anniversary: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Orange Bitcoin logo has turned 14
    Fri, 1/11/2024 - 14:17
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The orange Bitcoin logo, easily identifiable by millions around the world, is celebrating its 14th anniversary. On this day in 2010, a pseudonymous designer shared the now-iconic Bitcoin logo,  a visual representation that would come to embody the entire Bitcoin movement. 

    Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo highlighted this milestone in a tweet, writing, "Happy birthday to the iconic Bitcoin logo. 14 years ago today, an anon artist created one of the best brands of all time and released it for free. The rest is history." Rizzo’s reflection highlights how the logo was gifted to the world, setting in motion a powerful brand that represents much more than just a currency.

    As reported, on Oct. 31, the Bitcoin community marked another milestone commemorating the 16th anniversary of the launch of the Bitcoin white paper. Satoshi Nakamoto published the Bitcoin white paper on Oct. 31, 2008. 

    Story behind Bitcoin logo

    The Bitcoin logo, like the cryptocurrency itself, has evolved through facelifts, community participation and, on occasion, controversy.

    The earliest form of the logo was created by pseudonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto himself shortly after the software's inception and included a BC on a gold coin, possibly around January or March 2009.

    Fast forward to Feb. 24, 2010, and Satoshi has continued to try out the design. Over a year later, he revised his initial graphic, replacing the "BC" with "B" with two vertical strokes embedded within the gold coin.

    On Nov. 1, 2010, Bitcoin's well-known logo, as well as its designer, appeared out of nowhere. With his initial post on Bitcoin Talk, an anonymous user going by the name "bitboy" would change Bitcoin's visual representation forever. The designer replaced the gold coin with a distinctive orange circle and turned the "₿" logo 14% clockwise.

    This design has served as the official logo for Bitcoin since then, thanks to strong community support. After publishing the finalized version of the Bitcoin logo, "bitboy" was said to have stated: "Now everyone can make use of the graphics freely even for commercial purposes with this license and not bound by any restriction."

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

