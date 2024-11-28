Michael Saylor Drops Epic Satoshi Message: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It is Thanksgiving in the U.S., and Michael Saylor, cofounder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has sent out a tweet that has resonated strongly within the cryptocurrency community. In an X post, Saylor simply stated, "Thank you Satoshi."

This heartfelt acknowledgment is a monument to Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, and comes at a time when the cryptocurrency is gaining widespread acceptance, with its price approaching $100,000. Bitcoin reached a record high of $99,849 last Friday.

Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, introduced the world to a decentralized digital currency that operates without the need for intermediaries. Since the release of the Bitcoin whitepaper in October 2008, Satoshi's vision has inspired countless innovations in blockchain technology and decentralized finance.

Saylor’s message resonated with Bitcoin enthusiasts, with some in the crypto community echoing the same sentiment and penning words of appreciation for Satoshi.

Bitcoin boosts MicroStrategy's growth

MicroStrategy shares have increased by more than 500% this year, outpacing nearly every other major stock. Saylor has drawn Wall Street's attention by turning the enterprise software maker into what he calls a "Bitcoin Treasury" company.

This week, MicroStrategy announced a record purchase of $5.4 billion in Bitcoin, the crypto hedge fund proxy's third major acquisition this month. According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the firm purchased 55,500 coins between Nov. 18 and Nov. 24, valued at about $97,862 per Bitcoin.

As of Nov. 24, 2024, MicroStrategy owned 386,700 BTC for about $21.9 billion, or nearly $56,761 per Bitcoin, making it the largest publicly traded corporate holder of the digital asset.

Bitcoin climbed again beyond $97,000 as the Thanksgiving holiday approached before falling slightly; at the time of writing, BTC was up 1.23% in the last 24 hours to $95,687.