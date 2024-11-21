    Satoshi Nakamoto Nears Rich Elite as Bitcoin Skyrockets Past $98,000

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin reached record high of $98,370 in early trading session
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 14:11
    Satoshi Nakamoto Nears Rich Elite as Bitcoin Skyrockets Past $98,000
    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has surpassed $98,000, propelling its pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, to 18th place among the world's wealthiest individuals. As previously reported, Satoshi previously ranked the 19th richest person in the world.

    Bitcoin reached a record high of $98,370 on Thursday, marking the fourth day of gains. This surge has not only benefited holders but also significantly increased the wealth of Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

    With Bitcoin's price skyrocketing, Satoshi’s estimated holdings now position them as the 18th richest person in the world, according to Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo.

    In a recent tweet, Rizzo wrote, "At $98,000 Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto is now the 18th richest person in the world."

    Satoshi is believed to own approximately 1.1 million BTC. With Bitcoin's price now exceeding $98,000, Nakamoto's holdings are valued at over $107 billion. This substantial fortune has catapulted him from 19th to 18th place among the world's richest individuals.

    Satoshi's identity remains mystery

    Despite being one of the world's wealthiest individuals, Satoshi’s true identity remains a mystery. The pseudonymous BTC creator introduced Bitcoin in 2008 via a whitepaper and mined the genesis block in January 2009. After a few years of communicating with early developers, Nakamoto left the scene.

    On April 23, 2011, the BTC founder wrote an email to another Bitcoin developer, notifying him that he had "moved on to other things" and that the cryptocurrency's future was "in good hands."

    Satoshi's wealth remains only theoretical, as no Bitcoin associated with their addresses has ever been moved. The possibility of the BTC creator returning to claim or use these funds remains one of the most intriguing unanswered questions in the cryptocurrency community.

