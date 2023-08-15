Michael Burry's $1.5 Billion Short: 'Premature Move' or Market Insight, Crypto Expert Weighs In

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Burry, the famed hedge fund manager and "Big Short" legend, has made yet another audacious move. This time, he has taken a substantial short position worth $1.5 billion against the market. The investing world is abuzz with discussion, debate and speculation as to whether this is another one of Burry's genius insights or a premature decision.

Delving into the specifics, Burry has bought SPY Puts worth $890 million and QQQ Puts totaling $740 million. These purchases now make up a staggering 93% of his entire portfolio. It is a bold stance and illustrates the level of conviction Burry has in his prediction.

@michaeljburry is not wrong, long-term it will pay off. However, he's known for being too early.



It's a matter of time for the $DXY to drop like a rock and push risk assets higher (final leg up before a deep correction).@HenrikZeberg https://t.co/Elpvgw8yBf pic.twitter.com/KM40MQmUmU — 𝗡𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰 (@Negentropic_) August 14, 2023

However, some experts in the financial sphere believe that while his prediction might be accurate in the long run, he might be jumping the gun. Prominent crypto analyst Negentropic weighed in on the matter, noting, "Michael Burry is not wrong; long-term, it will pay off. However, he's known for being too early." This sentiment is shared by a segment of the investment community who feel that Burry's anticipatory moves often precede actual market shifts.

The discussion becomes even more intriguing when we look at the expected trajectory of the DXY (U.S. Dollar Index). There is a prevailing sentiment that it is just a matter of time before the DXY plunges, which would consequently elevate risk assets. But this anticipated boost could very well be the "final leg up" before the market undergoes a profound correction.

In the past, Michael Burry has displayed an uncanny ability to read the signs and act decisively, even if ahead of the curve. His enormous short bet against the U.S. housing bubble in the mid-2000s is now the stuff of legend and was famously chronicled in the movie "The Big Short." But it is also worth noting that such foresight is often accompanied by a period of waiting and, at times, facing skepticism.