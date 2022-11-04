MetaMetaverse's MetaSeminar Kicks off for Web3 Enthusiasts

Fri, 11/04/2022 - 07:53
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Helmed by Joel Dietz, first-ever MetaSeminar event is designed to introduce latest developments in metaverse segment to masses
MetaMetaverse is the new-gen product designed for businesses interested in increasing their visibility in metaverses and all fans of the GameFi and metaverse segments. Now, its CEO is going to start an open discussion about the most crucial aspects of progress in the metaverse sphere.

MetaSeminar with Joel Dietz kicks off on Nov. 20

According to the official announcement shared by Joel Dietz, CEO and co-founder of MetaMetaverse platform, its first-ever MetaSeminar will take place on Nov. 20.

MetaSeminar online event is designed to invite blockchain and crypto enthusiasts to metaverse building, based on science,  AI developments and applied mathematics.

Cryptocurrency pioneer Joel Dietz is a well-known expert in blockchain network topologies and swarm intelligence, as well as on the principles of decentralized autonomous organizations.

Mr. Dietz highlights that the discussion will cover a broad range of topics related to the progress of DAOs, Metaverses, AI, blockchains and human society:

We are now at the precipice of building something extraordinary, but before we jump on the bandwagon and begin to explore the metaverse, we must ask ourselves; Why are we doing so? Who would be interested in jumping in? And what sort of societal and scientific implications will the metaverse bring to the world.

The MetaSeminar will be go live on Nov. 20, 2022, at 8:00 pm (CET timezone) online.

Shaping future of metaverse segment

The discussions of the seminar will include talks on "metamathematics," Web3 sustainability, the ethics and aesthetics of metaverses, cryptocurrency economics and even the psychological aspects of crypto disruption.

The seminar's ultimate aim is to encourage dialogue and new methodologies of thought through discussions and debates, driving new ideas and connections within this niche of the industry.

As covered by U.Today previously, MetaMetaverse made headlines in March 2022 by introducing the first-ever university in the blockchain metaverse.

article image
