    Merit Circle Q1, 2024, Treasury Report: Investments and Innovations in Gaming Sector

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Merit Circle reports substantial increase in its Treasury, reaching $201 million in Q1, 2024, through strategic gaming investments
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 15:10
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The first quarter of 2024 reflected the growth of the Merit Circle ecosystem, with the Treasury's assets increasing by over $94 million, bringing the total to about $201 million. This growth reflects the ecosystem's strong financial health and its effective strategy of investing in the gaming industry.

    Merit Circle has always aimed to drive innovation within the gaming sector by backing a variety of pioneering projects. To date, the Treasury has made investments in more than 60 projects, many of which have shown impressive potential and performance. 

    Meritcircle
    Source: Meritcircle

    Transparency is a key principle for Merit Circle, which is demonstrated by its regular Treasury reports. These reports provide a transparent look at the financial maneuvers and strategic decisions undertaken, reinforcing trust and openness with stakeholders.

    In terms of specific achievements in the first quarter of 2024, the project named Saga stands out. It recently became the largest project ever launched on Binance Launchpool, initially valued at $125 million, and now its fully diluted valuation has skyrocketed past $5 billion. Another significant project is Forgotten Playland, an online party game set to launch on April 25, 2024. Ahead of its release, its $FP token has performed well, contributing nearly $30 million to the Treasury's assets.

    Merit Circle is also actively creating new gaming titles, such as Forgotten Playland. This reflects its dual strategy of investment and innovation, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the gaming industry's evolution.

    #GameFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

