ENG
RU

Man Group's CEO Has Doubled in Bitcoin But He Views BTC as Trading Tool

News
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 14:05
article image
Yuri Molchan
Luke Ellis believes Bitcoin to be a trading tool and does not view it as a long-term asset allocation play, warning large companies against hodling it
Man Group's CEO Has Doubled in Bitcoin But He Views BTC as Trading Tool
Cover image via www.man.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Chief executive of Man Group asset management company, Luke Ellis, has told CNBC that he has doubled his Bitcoin holdings, but it is merely a trading tool for him.

6771_09
Image via Twitter

"I see Bitcoin as a trading instrument"

Ellis has admitted that he has doubled his Bitcoin. However, contrary to other wealthy financiers and companies who have been putting Bitcoin on their balance sheets as of late, he does not believe in holding the major cryptocurrency for a long time.

He has confessed that Bitcoin is nothing but a trading instrument for him. His company trades Bitcoin along with other assets, "trying to take advantage and provide some liquidity to the market."

Ellis does not approve of companies holding BTC

When the anchor asked the Man Group CEO what he makes of companies that have decided to hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, such as Tesla, Square and MicroStrategy, he did not sound too enthusiastic about corporate Bitcoin holders.

He said:

I don't think companies should speculate with their cash balances. I think companies are supposed to build things and do whatever it is that their business is about.

I don't think one needs to sit on that stock of Bitcoin to be able to do that.

Paying for goods in Bitcoin is an option for Ellis

Still, despite the jab he took at corporations holding Bitcoin, Ellis suggested that businesses could allow their customers to pay for goods and services in Bitcoin.

Related
MicroStrategy Acquires Additional $15 Million In Bitcoin, Now Holding 91,326 BTC

MicroStrategy has just bought more Bitcoin

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has just tweeted that his company had acquired another $15 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency (262 Bitcoins) at an average price of approximately $57,146 per BTC.

As of today, the company holds 91,326 Bitcointhat is a mind-blowing $5,064,118,026.

One billion in BTC was scooped up by the company last month, on Feb. 24, as reported by U.Today.

MicroStrategy purchased its first Bitcoin ($250 million worth of it) on Aug. 11, 2020. This month, it added more Bitcoin to its holdings on March 1 and March 5.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Dogecoin at $1? Mark Cuban Becomes Meme Coin's New Billionaire Cheerleader
News
03/07/2021 - 08:36

Dogecoin at $1? Mark Cuban Becomes Meme Coin's New Billionaire Cheerleader
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple CEO Reveals What Will Happen if SEC Wins Lawsuit
News
03/08/2021 - 18:59

Ripple CEO Reveals What Will Happen if SEC Wins Lawsuit

Alex Dovbnya
article image Litecoin Could Be Next Altcoin to Rally, According to Peter Brandt
News
03/09/2021 - 18:58

Litecoin Could Be Next Altcoin to Rally, According to Peter Brandt

Alex Dovbnya