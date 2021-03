Michael Saylor has just tweeted that MicroStrategy has purchased more Bitcoin with their cash reserves

Business intelligence software giant MicroStrategy has bought another 262 Bitcoins at an average price of $57,146, having paid approximately $15 million for that purchase.

Now, the company holds 91,326 BTC, after buying its first Bitcoin stash back in late August of last year.

Image via Twitter

Previously, U.Today reported that, on Feb. 24, the company bought $1 billion worth of the flagship cryptocurrency (19,452 BTC). Another ten million USD in Bitcoin was added to the company's crypto holdings on March 5.