Major Swiss Bank Makes Historic Dive into Crypto

Godfrey Benjamin
Swiss banking giant PostFinance has entered crypto with trading and custody offerings for its customers
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 16:15
PostFinance, one of Switzerland’s leading banks, is poised to revolutionize the financial landscape with the launch of its new crypto service tailored to Swiss customers amid growing hype in the industry after spot Bitcoin ETF approval in the U.S.

PostFinance crypto debut

This move marks a significant milestone in integrating traditional banking with the burgeoning digital asset space. The new crypto service by PostFinance enables customers to delve into the world of cryptocurrencies effortlessly. With a simple click of a mouse, users can access an initial range of 11 cryptocurrencies, including popular assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), among others. 

Notably, this diverse selection ensures that customers have ample opportunities to explore different digital assets and tailor their investment strategies to suit their preferences and risk tolerance. Moreover, PostFinance’s crypto services go beyond mere purchase capabilities as it offers customers the option to set up a saving plan, akin to traditional funds saving plans.

This feature allows users to automate their cryptocurrency investments, making regular contributions to their digital assets portfolio over time. 

By adopting a systematic approach to investing, customers can mitigate the impact of market volatility on their investment returns. Furthermore, the Swiss bank aims to cater to diverse customers, from experienced investors to novices looking to dip their toes into the digital asset space.

Banks make major U-turn on crypto

Recall that, last year, Deutsche Bank announced a partnership with Swiss cryptocurrency firm Taurus to offer custody service for institutional clients. This move marked the bank’s entry into holding cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets for its clients.

Similarly, Bakkt Holdings announced that it will help Sullian Bank in its bid to start providing crypto-related services to the bank’s customers. This means they will be able to hold, sell and buy the two largest digital currencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

Through stringent security protocols, the banks ensured that users’ crypto holdings remained protected at all times, instilling confidence and peace of mind among investors.

#Bitcoin
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

