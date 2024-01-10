Advertisement
AD

Breaking: SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, BTC Price Unfazed

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has officially approved several Spot Bitcoin ETFs
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 20:48
Breaking: SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, BTC Price Unfazed
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially granted approval for several spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Advertisement

These ETFs will enable investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without the complexities of direct ownership. Approved trusts include the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Bitwise Bitcoin ETF, and the Hashdex Bitcoin ETF, among others. As noted by ETF analyst James Seyffart, no one has been left behind by the regulator.     

This decision follows a thorough review process that was meant to ensure these ETFs comply with the Exchange Act's rules and regulations applicable to national securities exchanges.

"After careful review, the Commission finds that the Proposals are consistent with the Exchange Act and rules and regulations thereunder applicable to a national securities exchange," the SEC stated.  

The SEC has stressed the importance of these ETFs in aligning with standards designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices in order to safeguard investors and the public interest.

Related
Bitcoin ETFs Launching Tomorrow

The approval of the spot ETFs is grounded in their confidence in the surveillance measures of the exchanges listing these products. They note a strong correlation between the CME Bitcoin futures and spot Bitcoin markets, which bolsters their ability to monitor for market manipulation and fraud.

The introduction of these ETFs is expected to provide a more accessible avenue for institutional and retail investors to invest in Bitcoin.

Despite this major regulatory milestone, Bitcoin's price has remained relatively stable. The flagship cryptocurrency is currently trading at $45,672.  

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin ETFs Launching Tomorrow
2024/01/10 20:55
Bitcoin ETFs Launching Tomorrow
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for January 10
2024/01/10 20:55
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for January 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple Initiates Massive Buyback
2024/01/10 20:55
Ripple Initiates Massive Buyback
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Breaking Boundaries: Taisu Ventures Co-hosts Web3 Hackathon with TreeHacks at Stanford
Open Source Rif Wallet Launched With The Aim To Bring The Next Billion To Bitcoin
Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2024 - Bahrain’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Breaking: SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, BTC Price Unfazed
Bitcoin ETFs Launching Tomorrow
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for January 10
Show all