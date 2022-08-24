Bakkt and Sullivan Bank Join Forces to Provide Crypto Trading to Clients

Wed, 08/24/2022 - 13:29
article image
Yuri Molchan
One of oldest banks and one of first institutional crypto exchanges have teamed up to offer crypto services to clients
Bakkt and Sullivan Bank Join Forces to Provide Crypto Trading to Clients
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A recently published press release states that Bakkt Holdings will help Sullian Bank to begin providing crypto-related services to the bank's customers. They will be able to hold, sell and buy the two largest digital currencies.

Sullivan Bank to offer clients Bitcoin and Ethereum

Sullivan Bank, which was founded back in 1895, has struck a strategic partnership deal with a leading crypto trading platform for crypto trading, owned by Intercontinental Exchange.

The bank announced that it will start utilizing Bakkt Crypto Connect soon in order to allow its clients to buy, sell and hold the two most popular digital currencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Sullivan Bank's clients will be able to enjoy the full package of services provided by Bakkt, which include not only trading and holding but also tax reporting, customer care, educational resources, the press release says.

Related
SHIB, ADA Now Accepted at More Than 90 Million Mastercard Merchants: Details

Bakkt's Mark Elliot, who is in charge of Marketing and Sales at the company, assured that they will do their utmost to give the bank's users a seamless experience with crypto.

According to COO Mallory Farrel, the partnership emerged due to growing demand for crypto among institutional customers. He stressed that they will be able to not only buy and sell but also to store Bitcoin and Ethereum in their bank accounts.

#Bakkt News #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu: This Metric Might Indicate That SHIB Price Is Preparing for "Distinct" Move
08/24/2022 - 15:33
Shiba Inu: This Metric Might Indicate That SHIB Price Is Preparing for "Distinct" Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Whales Drop $37.3 Million in Shiba Inu, Pushing It Down to 1.9% of Portfolio
08/24/2022 - 15:02
Whales Drop $37.3 Million in Shiba Inu, Pushing It Down to 1.9% of Portfolio
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image You Can Now Get $1 Million for Finding Bug in Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
08/24/2022 - 14:46
You Can Now Get $1 Million for Finding Bug in Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya