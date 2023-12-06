Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks

In a recent collaborative endeavor, IBM and Metaco, an affiliate of Ripple, have unveiled the IBM Hyper Protect Offline Signing Orchestrator (OSO), an advanced technology aimed to elevate digital asset storage for financial institutions.

Moving away from methods, this innovation simplifies operations by eliminating manual processes and integrating sophisticated security measures. These include disconnected network operations, time-based security protocols and the electronic approval of transactions by multiple stakeholders.

At its core, OSO's policy engine serves as the linchpin, fostering secure communication between two deliberately noninteracting applications. This strategic design not only surmounts the limitations of existing cold storage offerings but also strives to establish an efficient and secure framework for transactions involving digital assets.

Through a collaborative effort with Metaco, a digital asset custody provider under the umbrella of Ripple, IBM has intricately tailored OSO to meet the distinct requirements of its clients.

The synchronized synergy between OSO and Metaco's orchestration system achieves a seamless transaction environment, reducing exposure to digital assets in cold storage. This pragmatic alternative to current solutions empowers clients to implement institutional cold storage technologies in line with their unique management models.

Ripple's acquisition of Metaco in May 2023 marked a pivotal juncture, broadening the portfolio of the blockchain and crypto solutions giant and introducing innovative revenue streams.

The introduction of the joint project with IBM now positions Ripple and Metaco as trailblazers in reshaping solutions for financial institutions, offering a highly practical alternative in the continually evolving landscape of digital asset storage.