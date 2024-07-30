Major SHIB Metric Soars 7,334% As Team Announces Crucial Update Coming This Week

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The crypto wallet tracking platform Shibburn spread the word about an increase in one of the key Shiba Inu metrics. Overnight, the burn rate has demonstrated a massive four-digit бwith several million meme coins destroyed.

It happened while the SHIB team teased that a crucial Web3 upgrade for one of the main Shibarium products is expected to launch this week.

SHIB burns skyrocket by almost 7,400%

According to Shibburn, the Shiba Inu army succeeded in pushing the burn metric up 7,334% after they had burned a total of 2,376,919 SHIB coins.

There have so far been five burn transactions noted, and the largest ones among them shifted 1,000,000 and 897,397 SHIB out of the circulating supply.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001669 (1hr -0.27% ▼ | 24hr -3.09% ▼ )

Market Cap: $9,842,802,944 (-2.81% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,272,223,082,287



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 2,376,919 (7334.38% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 70,449,169 (-47.83% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) July 30, 2024

By burning tokens, the number of SHIB that remain in circulation gradually becomes reduced. However, so far, the circulating supply of the second biggest meme-inspired coin by market capitalization size constitutes 583,409,479,610,457 from the initial one quadrillion supply. A total of 410,727,776,917,712 SHIB have been destroyed by now, and the majority of those trillions of coins were scorched in a single massive transfer by Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin in May 2021 after enigmatic SHIB creator Ryoshi presented Buterin with half of the Shiba Inu supply.

The Shiba Inu price is seldom impacted by SHIB burns, no matter how big the coin amounts are that get destroyed. This time, the coin declined by 3.33% and then made a small upward move, rising by a tiny 1.21%. At the time of writing, the meme cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.00001680.

SHIB game upgrade to land this week

On Monday, the official SHIB marketing lead, Lucie, announced on her X account that, this week, a new Web3 version of the popular Shiba Eternity smartphone game is expected to come out on the Shibarium network. The “this week” timing she mentioned came from the angel developer of the Shiba Games team.

In order to gain access to the new version of the game, players will be required to stake LEASH tokens. Lucie said: “It offers players an exclusive entry into the game and aligns them with the ShibArmy elite.” Once the game is launched, users will need to hold at least one Shiboshi, Sheboshi or Shiba Eternity Lore non-fungible token to access it.