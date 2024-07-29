    Elon Musk Says: "I'm Not Going to Be Promoting Crypto"

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk has made several important statements on Bitcoin, Dogecoin and crypto in general
    Mon, 29/07/2024
    Contents
    Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has taken part in today’s X Takeover podcast hosted by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account. It was held on Musk’s X social media platform. Parts of this video have been reposted by various active members of the DOGE army on the same app.

    On that podcast, Musk answered a question about what he thinks about Bitcoin now, and also about YouTube videos where he was caught speaking about Bitcoin two years ago.

    Musk's take on Bitcoin, Dogecoin and crypto promotion

    When asked to share his current take on the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Musk responded that he does think “there is merit in Bitcoin and maybe some other cryptos.” The tech mogul admitted that he has a soft spot for the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, because he likes “dogs and memes.”

    However, Musk made it clear that he does not intend to promote crypto...any crypto. The maximum he would do, though, he added, was to do it “in a joking way.” He also said that if anyone sees a video where he is pumping crypto, that is a deepfake.

    Some leading Dogecoin army accounts have, perhaps, taken this statement as “joking advertising” of DOGE as they began reposting this quote by Musk, together with memes, where parts of the "Lion King" animated movie were used.

    DOGE is only crypto truly supported by Musk

    The Tesla CEO remains a big fan of Dogecoin, as is clear from this podcast, even though he has not been posting on X about it recently. However, Tesla and SpaceX continue to accept DOGE in their online stores for merchandise, and Musk still plans to launch moon mission DOGE-1.

    In the past few years, when Musk was tweeting about the canine coin much more frequently, his tweets were able to push the DOGE price up high. But later on, his power to impact the coin’s price weakened tremendously. As reported by U.Today, last week, Elon Musk's X platform removed hashmojies of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and they no longer show when you add a crypto hashtag.

