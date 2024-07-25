    Crucial Shibarium Game Warning Issued by SHIB Team

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB executive announces a crucial upcoming Shiba Eternity upgrade and issues an important warning
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 12:10
    Contents
    Shiba Inu’s official marketing lead, who always introduces herself as Lucie, has published an X post to tease a much-anticipated Web3 upgrade for the Shiba Eternity game.

    She also warned the community against falling for scammers who will claim that this update has been launched yet – it hasn’t – and will offer users to spend their crypto in relation to that.

    Here's what Web3 update will add to the game

    According to Lucie’s tweet, the new upgrade will be titled “Shibatopia arena” and it will feature ranked tournaments, along with blockchain-backed card battles. This upgrade comes as a result of a Web3 integration and it will transform digital cards into unique assets on the Shibarium blockchain, Lucie stressed.

    Thanks to the update, players will be able to take part in ranked tournaments with 15-day cycles and 14 divisions, where they will have to compete to advance along the ranks ladder from White Belt to Grandmaster, winning points for their victories and losing points for losing battles.

    Cards that will be earned in the game are NFTs running on Shibarium that users will be able to trade, sell or showcase in their collections.

    Lucie's warning to community

    Lucie also said that there will be more than 10,000 unique Shiboshi Heroes in the game and each of them will have special abilities. Players can use them to lead their decks in strategic battles.

    Lucie proudly stated that this transition of Shiba Eternity from Web2 to Web3 “ensures player ownership and pushes the boundaries of blockchain gaming.” She stressed that the main tokens used in the game will be BONE and TREAT. The latter has not been launched yet, as Lucie and other members of the SHIB team have been reminding the community from time to time.

    Lucie also emphasised that the aforementioned Web3 update for Shiba Eternity has not been rolled out either. She warned users against clicking any links without verifying them with SHIB admins on Discord first.

    SHIB price plunges by 7.5%

    Within the last 24 hours, the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has demonstrated a plummet of more than 7.4% as it fell from $0.00001744 to the $0.00001614 level.

    By now, SHIB has recovered a little, currently changing hands at $0.00001631.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
