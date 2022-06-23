Major Court Decision in Ripple-SEC Case Imminent, Binance to Pause ETH Operations, SHIB Large Transactions Rise 880%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Read U.Today’s crypto news digest to make sure you’re not missing any of the latest events in the industry!

Ripple v. SEC: major court decisions may make direction of lawsuit imminent

In a recent tweet, Fox reporter Eleanor Terrett shared two key decisions that are being awaited in the Ripple-SEC case. The first one concerns the Hinman emails and docs: Judge Netburn has to decide whether or not they fall under attorney-client privilege. The second one is related to the SEC's motion to seal its opposition to CryptoLaw founder John Deaton's request to file an amicus brief on the agency's expert witness, Patrick Doody. According to Terrett, both decisions are now imminent and might be made by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, as reported by James K. Filan, Ripple defendants have requested that their response to the SEC's opposition to the amici motion be filed publicly. However, the SEC is expected to submit its proposed redactions to the defendants' response (stating what to seal and what to make public) on June 23.

Binance to temporarily hold Ethereum operations in five days

Binance , the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it plans to suspend operations with its Ethereum wallet due to maintenance on June 27. According to the platform’s blog post, the maintenance will take about two hours, during which deposits and withdrawals of all ERC-20 tokens will be suspended. However, trading operations will not be affected and will continue as usual. As stated in the post, deposits and withdrawals will be reopened immediately after all necessary technical operations are over. Binance also stressed that it does not plan to issue any further announcements.

As reported by U.Today , two days ago, Binance conducted maintenance on its Tron wallet, also putting TRX deposits and withdrawals temporarily on hold.

Ripple opens its first office in Canada

According to a Wednesday announcement, Ripple has opened its first office in Canada. The office is located in Toronto and will serve as the company’s “key engineering hub.” The fintech giant aims to go on a hiring spree in Canada’s most populous city, planning to hire “hundreds” of blockchain software engineers in the long run. As stated by Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ripple will be “a perfect fit” for the city, praising the company’s “innovative technology.” Before launching its first office in Canada, Ripple had already worked with numerous Canadian institutions as part of its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) program.

Shiba Inu large transactions rose 880% as SHIB saw buying pressure

Data provided by IntoTheBlock demonstrates that Shiba Inu faced buying pressure when its price surged more than 45% on June 21. SHIB large holders got into the action as large transactions rose 888%. WhaleStats' analysis of the top 100 Shiba Inu holders also showed a 16.67% spike in active addresses as crypto whales interacted with billions of Shiba Inu, which caused an increase in the number of large transactions. Whales' trading volumes and average SHIB value rose by 27.78% and 17.94%, respectively.

However, at the moment of publication, the canine coin lost traction and is now trading at $0.000009792, down 3.34% over the past 24 hours.